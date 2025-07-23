Petrolimex to pilot E10 biofuel sales in HCM City from August 1

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) is set to pilot the sales of E10 biofuel at its stations in the pre-merger areas of HCM City starting August 1, according to Trần Ngọc Năm, a member of the Board of Directors and Deputy General Director of Petrolimex.

The pilot rollout aims to assess consumer acceptance and the technical readiness of Petrolimex’s distribution network, serving as a foundation for potential nationwide expansion, he said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is currently developing a roadmap for the nationwide adoption of E10, scheduled to begin on January 1 next year. This move aligns with the government’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fulfil its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under national technical regulation QCVN 01:2022/BKHCN, E10 is a finished gasoline product blended with 9–10 per cent bioethanol by volume. In addition to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, E10 offers environmental advantages and improved engine performance.

Studies confirm that E10 is compatible with most gasoline engines, including older models.

More than 60 countries have already adopted E10 fuel. In the US and Europe, the use of biofuel blends is mandated by law. Since 2018, Asian countries like China and the Philippines have fully switched to E10, banning retail sales of unblended fossil gasoline.

At a recent mid-year review of the petroleum market, the MoIT reaffirmed its commitment to boosting biofuel adoption, particularly E10, as a strategic step toward phasing out conventional gasoline and advancing Việt Nam’s emission reduction goals.

Bùi Ngọc Bảo, chairman of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, stressed the need to outline a specific roadmap with at least six months of lead time for businesses to prepare. He also urged early release of a draft decision to replace the Prime Minister's Decision No. 53/2012/QĐ-TTg, in order to gather public feedbacks and address outdated regulations on fuel quality, market management, and E10 standards.

To support E10 deployment, the MoIT has instructed agencies to introduce a set of measures, including ethanol price subsidies to stabilise supply, finalisation of technical standards, enhanced public communication, and expansion of biofuel distribution networks, particularly in rural, mountainous, and island areas. — VNS