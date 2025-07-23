Young ASEAN business leaders to meet at summit in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Business leaders from New Zealand and Southeast Asia will gather in Việt Nam this month for the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) Summit, taking place from July 23 to 27 in Đà Nẵng and Huế.

The event is hosted by the Asia New Zealand Foundation, Te Whītau Tūhono, in partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The summit brings together YBLI programme alumni and entrepreneurs from a range of industries, including agribusiness, technology, tourism, fashion, health and food and beverage, to connect, collaborate and explore new growth opportunities.

“Through this summit, we aim to build lasting connections among entrepreneurs from New Zealand and ASEAN,” said Suzannah Jessep, Chief Executive of the Asia New Zealand Foundation. “Việt Nam is an important partner in the region, and strengthening relationships, trade and economic ties here benefits both sides.”

Foundation Director of Business and Entrepreneurship Nick Siu added: “This is a chance for emerging leaders to learn from each other, find ways to collaborate, and develop new ideas that could lead to partnerships.”

“YBLI opened doors for my business, helping to secure our first export customer in Singapore. I look forward to strengthening these connections at the upcoming event,” said Nick Carey, Managing Director at Green Meadows Beef in New Zealand.

“The summit is a great opportunity to connect with fellow changemakers and discover ways to advance our sectors together,” said Bicky Nguyen, co-founder of Việt Nam-based company Cricket One.

“Since attending the last YBLI event, I’ve grown my consulting firm and am now expanding into Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region,” said Kaye-Maree Dunn, Managing Director of Making Everything Achievable and Āhau NZ Limited.

The summit marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and both ASEAN and Việt Nam, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

“New Zealand is proud to be a close friend and partner of ASEAN for more than 50 years,” said New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford.

“Strengthening these ties goes beyond diplomacy — the summit empowers young leaders, builds partnerships and creates mutually beneficial opportunities for both ASEAN and New Zealand.” — VNS