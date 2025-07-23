Vingroup unveils support to aid switch to electric vehicles in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — To support the Government's efforts to combat environmental pollution, Vingroup has introduced a series of initiatives to help Hà Nội residents transition from petrol-powered vehicles to electric.

This proposal comes in response to Directive 20/CT-TTg, signed by the Prime Minister, outlining urgent measures to curb environmental pollution in Hà Nội.

Vingroup and its ecosystem partners, including VinFast, Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) and financial institutions, will roll out the following six policies, effective from July 24, 2025, to support Hà Nội residents in switching to electric vehicles.

In collaboration with VPBank, Techcombank, BIDV and other major banks, Vingroup will offer low-interest installment loans for Hà Nội residents purchasing VinFast electric vehicles, including 3 per cent annual interest rate for three years for personal vehicles and 4 per cent annual interest rate for three years for business vehicles via Green SM Platform.

Vingroup also partners with Shinhan Finance and Lotte Finance to help residents own VinFast electric motorbikes with minimal upfront costs.

For business use via Green SM Platform, customers receive a 10 per cent discount on the vehicle price from VinFast and can finance the remaining 90 per cent over 3 years, backed by GSM.

For personal use, customers pay just 10 per cent upfront. Another 10 per cent is covered by VinFast, and the remaining 80 per cent can be financed over three years.

Meanwhile, from July 24 to October 24, 2025, VinFast will cover 100 per cent of the registration fee for customers in Hà Nội purchasing electric motorbikes.

From August 1, 2025, GSM guarantees a fixed 90 per cent revenue-sharing rate for three years to all drivers who purchase VinFast electric vehicles and operate on the Green SM Platform.

Electric motorbike owners will enjoy free battery charging at V-Green public charging stations across Hà Nội until May 31, 2027.

Additionally, from July 24 to October 24, 2025, Vingroup and its partners will host the Green Festival to collect petrol cars and upgrade to green cars, at many locations, including Vinhomes Global Gate Urban Area in Đông Anh. The festival will provide direct support to residents trading in petrol vehicles for electric ones. — BIZHUB/VNS