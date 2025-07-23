KIDO Group to double mooncake production

HCM CITY -- KIDO Group Corporation has recently announced doubling its mooncake production to meet customer demand for the upcoming Mid-Autumn season this year.

Following the success of the 2024 mid-autumn season, KIDO is launching the 2025 season with its two renowned brands - KIDO’s Bakery and Thọ Phát. While KIDO’s Bakery targets the premium segment, Thọ Phát caters to customers who appreciate traditional flavours.

The Mid-Autumn Festival holds a special place as a cherished traditional festival with profound significance and customs throughout history.

Recent studies show that consumers today prefer delicious, less sweet mooncakes with unique flavours made from natural ingredients. The cakes are presented in elegant, delicate packaging carrying meaningful messages and connecting to traditional elements, aligning with current market trends.

Understanding that trend, KIDO Group is entering the 2025 mid-autumn market with innovative breakthroughs in flavours and packaging.

Trần Lệ Nguyên, CEO of KIDO Group, expressed gratitude for the positive feedback received from consumers in 2024 for KIDO’s Bakery and Thọ Phát product lines.

KIDO’s Bakery & Thọ Phát Mid-Autumn cakes are now available at nearly 300 authentic miniBAO mid-autumn stores starting in mid-July 2025. In addition, the 2025 mid-autumn products will also be sold at over 1,000 selling points, e-commerce platforms like Shopee Mall and TikTokShop, and through various advertising and promotion channels.

Nguyên emphasised KIDO’s commitment to revitalising the traditional Mid-Autumn atmosphere through carefully designed cake packaging and miniBAO stores infused with a strong traditional essence.

KIDO’s Bakery & Thọ Phát Mid-Autumn cakes are manufactured at a large confectionery factory under KIDO Group using modern technology machinery imported from Japan. Stringent food safety protocols, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems, are implemented throughout production, ensuring consistent quality and safety for consumers.

With decades of experience in the pastry and food industry, KIDO Group is renowned for introducing traditional mid-autumn cakes and culture in Việt Nam. Through the KIDO’s Bakery and Thọ Phát brands, the company aims to preserve cultural traditions and the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn spirit for this year's moon season and beyond. – VNS