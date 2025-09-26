PM attends ground-breaking ceremony for two major projects in Hải Phòng City

HẢI PHÒNG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Tân Trào Industrial Park (IP) infrastructure development project (first phase) and Hải Phòng liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled thermal power plant in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Friday, two flagship projects celebrating the first municipal Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure.

In his speech, PM Chính said the projects align with Việt Nam’s national development strategy to restructure the economy and renew its growth model for rapid and sustainable progress.

The Tân Trào IP is expected to selectively attract hi-tech projects, with investors required to transfer technology, train local workers, and share management expertise. The Hải Phòng LNG-fired thermal power plant, meanwhile, is designed as a showcase of green development.

The Government leader asked ministries and agencies to streamline legal procedures to support Hải Phòng and investors, while the city was urged to expedite land clearance, administrative processes, and necessary infrastructure development to ensure the projects go ahead on schedule.

The Tân Trào IP, developed by Vinhomes Hải Phòng Industrial Zone Investment JSC, covers nearly 227ha in Kiến Hưng and Nghi Dương communes in its first phase, with a total investment topping VND4 trillion (US$153.8 million). Set for completion over five years, the IP aims to become a new growth engine, boost local investment appeal and serve as a model for Việt Nam’s industrial hubs.

Once completed, it is expected to woo investments in advanced industries, including electrical and electronic manufacturing, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, new materials, clean and renewable energy. The park is projected to employ tens of thousands of skilled workers from Việt Nam and abroad.

The Hải Phòng LNG-fueled thermal power plant, located within the Tân Trào IP, is a joint venture between Vingroup JSC and VinEnergo Energy JSC, covering nearly 100ha with a total investment of over VNĐ178 trillion ($6.74 billion). Designed with a 4,800MW capacity, including 1,600MW in the first phase and 3,200MW in the second, the plant is slated to begin operations in late 2030. It will generate about 9.6 billion kWh annually in its first phase and 19.2 billion kWh in the second stage, positioning it as Việt Nam’s largest thermal power plant and one of the world’s leading LNG-to-power establishments. — VNA/VNS