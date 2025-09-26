WIPO chief, Việt Nam push for youth-driven intellectual property ecosystem

HÀ NỘI — Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang met with Vietnamese youth for a dialogue at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology in Hà Nội on Friday to chart a path for building an innovation-friendly intellectual property (IP) ecosystem.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh opened with a speech that spotlighted the Politburo’s vision, specifically its Resolution 57. This directive, he explained, identifies science-technology, innovation, and national digital transformation as key drivers of Việt Nam’s double-digit GDP growth during 2026–2030, with IP as a pillar.

He also cited the Politburo’s Resolution 71, which focuses on education reform, greater university autonomy, and workforce upskilling for innovation. He described this as a “golden opportunity” to build an education system that not only imparts knowledge but also equips young Vietnamese to safeguard and profit from intellectual assets.

With a youthful, dynamic population and strong backing from the Party and the State, alongside WIPO’s support, Minh said Việt Nam is well-positioned to cultivate an IP culture from the ground up. This, he added, will empower young innovators to cash in on their bold ideas, paving the way for sustainable development, green growth, and Việt Nam’s goal of achieving high-income status by 2045.

Tang, who is on a visit to Việt Nam from Thursday to Friday, said Việt Nam possesses a “golden generation” capable of propelling the country forward through innovation and IP.

One idea can create a business, and a startup can transform an industry, he said, urging young Vietnamese to harness their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

The dialogue culminated in the launch of an IP and innovation cooperation alliance uniting five universities, with the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam as the professional sponsor for all IP-related activities. — VNA/VNS