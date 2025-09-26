Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội discovers truck carrying 2,500 smuggled mooncakes

September 26, 2025 - 10:30
Market surveillance officers in Hà Nội seized a truck carrying 2,500 smuggled mooncakes on September 25 as part of a special inspection drive ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

 

Authorities inspect smuggled mooncakes. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Market surveillance officers in Hà Nội seized a truck carrying 2,500 smuggled mooncakes on September 25 as part of a special inspection drive ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

According to Market Surveillance Team No. 2, which worked in coordination with Cửa Nam Ward Police, the truck with licence plate 29K-194.45 was intercepted while in transit. An inspection revealed the vehicle was transporting 2,500 mooncakes of foreign origin with no invoices or documents proving their legality. The shipment was valued at VNĐ17.5 million (US$689).

Authorities stressed that mooncakes are a tightly controlled product during the festival season due to potential risks to consumer health if quality and food safety are not assured. At the scene, officers recorded the administrative violation and temporarily seized the entire consignment for verification and further handling.

Initial assessments indicate that the transport of the smuggled goods will likely result in an administrative fine of VNĐ10 million ($394). The batch of confiscated mooncakes is expected to be destroyed in line with regulations. — VNS

