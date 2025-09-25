HCM City, US eye stronger cooperation in science, technology, education

HCM CITY — The HCM City Party Committee Secretary Trần Lưu Quang has affirmed the city’s abundant advantages and untapped potential, creating favourable conditions for expanded cooperation with the US, particularly in science, technology, and education.

Quang made the statement while receiving newly appointed US Consul General in HCM City Melissa A. Brown on Wednesday.

Welcoming the growing ties between Việt Nam and the US, Quang said the city’s scale and growth capacity offer ample room for collaboration across multiple sectors.

He stressed his personal responsibility in advancing partnerships with the US, especially in areas of American strength such as science, technology and education.

The city has placed science and technology at the core of its development strategy, with the ambition of becoming a leading regional hub.

“With changing mindsets and new approaches to economic growth, the city is committed to creating more favourable conditions for foreign investors, including US businesses,” he said.

Adopting a pragmatic approach of “resolving obstacles as they arise,” he suggested that the Consul General work directly with the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs on specific recommendations or concerns, which would then be reviewed and addressed by city leaders.

For her part, Melissa A. Brown expressed delight at working in such a dynamic metropolis, and echoed Quang’s assessment of the strengthening Việt Nam–US partnership.

She thanked the city authorities for supporting cultural exchange activities marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, and voiced confidence that the two countries would continue to overcome differences to achieve deeper cooperation.

"Science, technology and innovation would be a top priority during her tenure, alongside education and training," she said.

Improving the investment environment would help attract more US companies to the city, she added.

With mutual trust as a foundation, Brown expressed her belief that cooperation across diverse sectors between Việt Nam and the US in general, and the city in particular, will continue to thrive in the years ahead. — VNS