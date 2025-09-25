Politics & Law
Việt Nam braces for storm Bualoi after Ragasa

September 25, 2025 - 14:53
While early projections suggest Bualoi may not reach the maximum intensity of Ragasa (Storm No. 9), experts warn its impact on Việt Nam’s mainland could be comparable or even greater.

 

Storm Bualoi's expected trajectory. — Photo courtesy of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

HÀ NỘI — Storm Bualoi has intensified to level 12 and is forecast to move into the East Sea late on September 26, becoming the 10th storm to affect Việt Nam this year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Dr Hoàng Phúc Lâm, Deputy Director of NCHMF, said Bualoi is the 20th storm to form in the Northwest Pacific in 2025.

He said that international and domestic models remain divided on its trajectory and strength.

As the storm develops with a more stable and organised structure, forecasts will gain accuracy, he said.

While early projections suggest Bualoi may not reach the maximum intensity of Ragasa (Storm No. 9), experts warn its impact on Việt Nam’s mainland could be comparable or even greater.

The NCHMF said it will continue to closely monitor the storm and provide updated warnings in the next few days. — VNS

