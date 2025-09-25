Storm Ragasa weakens as Quảng Ninh braces for impact

HÀ NỘI — Storm No. 9 Ragasa weakened on Thursday morning but continued to pose serious risks for northern coastal provinces.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 6am on Thursday, the storm’s centre was located at 21.5 degrees North and 109.1 degrees East, about 120km east of Móng Cái Ward, Quảng Ninh Province.

Wind speeds near the eye reached level 9 (75-88km per hour), with gusts up to level 11, Ragasa is forecast to keep moving west at about 20km per hour and gradually weaken into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Strong winds and rough seas have already been recorded in the Gulf of Tonkin and northern waters of the East Sea, where waves of 3 to 5m are expected. Coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Hải Phòng are bracing for winds of levels 6 to 7, increasing to level 8 with gusts of 9 to 10 in areas closest to the storm.

Heavy rain is forecast across the northern region, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An from September 25 to 26, with rainfall of 150-300mm, and in some places over 450mm, raising the risk of flash floods and urban inundation. Between September 25 and 27, rivers in the north and north-central regions may see rising water levels, with some expected to reach or surpass dangerous flood alerts.

Massive response force mobilised

Quảng Ninh Province has mobilised thousands of personnel and equipment to respond. More than 3,000 armed forces officers and soldiers, along with dozens of vehicles, vessels and boats, have been deployed. Around 13,000 members of local disaster response teams are also on standby.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all 479 tourist and passenger boats had returned to safe harbour, together with 4,158 fishing boats. Over 7,900 aquaculture farms have reinforced cages, and more than 5,000 workers were evacuated ashore.

Tourists on island routes were either moved inland or accommodated by tourism companies.

The coal sector has prepared safety measures at mining sites, while large reservoirs have lowered water levels in anticipation of incoming floods. Drainage pumping stations are also ready to prevent localised flooding.

Local authorities across the province have reinforced infrastructure, pruned trees, secured billboards and electricity poles, and prepared evacuation plans for households in vulnerable housing.

In Móng Cái Ward, over 100 families living in temporary shelters are set to be relocated to safer places such as schools and cultural houses.

On Cái Chiên Island, nearly 40 households were moved inland after securing aquaculture cages, while in Móng Cái Ward 1, 520 boats were relocated and evacuation plans prepared for 175 vulnerable homes.

The provincial Department of Education and Training has instructed schools to decide on closures depending on conditions. Several schools have already announced suspensions for September 25 to ensure student safety. — VNS