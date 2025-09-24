Politics & Law
Society

241kg bomb safely defused in war-torn Quảng Trị Province

September 24, 2025 - 20:26
Quảng Trị is among the provinces most heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance from wartime in Việt Nam.
A specialised team from the Mines Advisory Group removes the bomb for safe detonation. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Mines Advisory Group (MAG), an international humanitarian organisation specialising in unexploded ordnance clearance, has safely dealt with a 241kg bomb discovered in the central province of Quảng Trị.

The bomb, identified as an MK82 left from the war, was found by a resident while she was fishing in a stream in Dân Hóa commune, about 20 metres from National Highway 12A. She immediately reported the discovery to local authorities, who secured the site and contacted relevant agencies.

MAG’s mobile response team quickly arrived to assess the situation. Experts confirmed the bomb had a lethal radius of about 1.5 kilometres. After a thorough evaluation, the team safely moved the bomb to a designated area for controlled detonation.

According to Commander of the commune Military Command Đinh Lương, unexploded ordnance continues to pose a threat in the locality. He noted that MAG alone has safely handled more than ten large bombs found in the commune in recent years.

Quảng Trị is among the provinces most heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance from wartime in Việt Nam. Landmines and bombs have claimed over 3,430 lives and injured more than 5,100 people since the war ended in 1975. — VNA/VNS

