Phuong Thao Embroidery, a 4-Star OCOP product bringing Vietnamese spirit to life

In Chương Dương Commune, Hà Nội – a land regarded as the cradle of traditional hand embroidery for more than half a millennium – Phương Thảo Embroidery has emerged as a distinctive brand, showcasing the cultural essence of Việt Nam on the global handicraft map. Recognised as a 4-star OCOP product with potential to reach the 5-star level in Hà Nội, Phương Thảo’s embroidered artworks embody resilience, creativity, and the deep passion of village artisans who have preserved and elevated this age-old craft.

Behind the Phương Thảo brand stands artisan Nguyễn Thúy Đào, who has been devoted to the craft since the age of 13. She quickly mastered nine traditional embroidery techniques, such as nối đầu, lướt vặn, khoắn vảy, and sa hạt. For her, each stitch is more than technique - it is an expression of love and a commitment to preserving the legacy passed down by her ancestors.

In 1996, Đào established her own embroidery workshop, laying the foundation for what would become the Phương Thảo brand. Over the years, she has weathered many challenges, particularly during times when embroidered artworks were overshadowed by printed and oil paintings, pushing production to the brink of collapse. Yet Đào remained steadfast on her chosen path.

Not only has she persevered in keeping the tradition alive, she has also opened embroidery classes for local women and young people, creating jobs for hundreds of workers, including many with disabilities.

According to artisan Đào, what sets Phương Thảo embroidery apart is that every piece is made entirely by hand. Completing a single artwork requires a meticulous, multi-step process: sketching the design, preparing the canvas, transferring the pattern, selecting thread colors, and only then beginning the embroidery itself.

Each stitch must be executed with absolute precision and delicacy, especially in intricate details such as the curves of flower petals or the veins of a leaf. It is this meticulousness that gives Phương Thảo works their high artistic value, with a softness and realism akin to fine paintings. At times, viewers even mistake them for oil paintings or photographs, so lifelike are the forms created by the needle and thread.

Phương Thảo’s collections are diverse, spanning landscapes, flowers, portraits, and still life. Yet across all genres, her embroidery carries the distinctive cultural imprint of Việt Nam – from natural sceneries, famous landmarks, and historical relics, to the simplicity of daily life and the bounty of the four seasons.

In 2019, when participating in Hà Nội’s One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, Phương Thảo embroidery was officially recognised as a 4-star product. This certification not only affirmed its quality but also served as a “passport,” enabling the brand to confidently promote its works in both domestic and international markets.

For Đào, joining OCOP opened significant opportunities: broader exposure, access to international customers, and a stronger reputation in the marketplace. Today, the Phương Thảo workshop generates billions of dong in annual revenue and provides stable employment for hundreds of local workers.

Phương Thảo embroidery is not limited to traditional wall art. The brand has expanded into new directions, introducing hand embroidery into fashion items such as ao dai, scarves, and traditional attire. This creative adaptation helps embroidery integrate into contemporary life while keeping pace with global trends.

Đào believes that preservation alone is not enough—there must also be innovation, creativity, and the passing of passion to younger generations. True to this vision, she has opened more vocational training classes, inspiring young people to take pride in their cultural heritage and nurturing their love for the craft.

Today, when visitors come to Hà Nội, many recognise Phương Thảo embroidery as a cultural gift. Beyond decoration, each piece tells a story of Việt Nam—whether it is golden rice fields, moss-covered village temples, the tranquil beauty of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, or the charm of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter.

Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of the Hanoi New Rural Development Coordination Office, said “Phương Thảo embroidery is not just a craft product, but a reflection of Vietnamese culture and tradition. Each piece is a story about Việt Nam and its people. In the flow of globalisation, Phương Thảo embroidery is a vivid testament to the preservation and development of traditional crafts. From the stitches of artisans in Thường Tín villages, these works have found their way into many homes and become treasured souvenirs for international visitors.”

The journey of Phương Thảo embroidery demonstrates that when traditional craftsmanship is honored, innovated, and given the right direction, it can truly become a cultural and artistic product with lasting vitality. More importantly, it represents a way to preserve and spread the Vietnamese spirit, connecting it with friends around the world. VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.