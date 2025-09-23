Experts call for stronger RSV prevention for high-risk populations

KHÁNH HOÀ — With no specific treatment and only partial natural immunity, experts emphasised proactive prevention through hygiene and new immunization strategies for infants and older adults for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at a scientific symposia held in Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang last week.

Pfizer Vietnam, in partnership with the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine, held a two-day scientific symposia from September 20 to 21 to address the health burden of RSV.

The event, titled “The Role of the RSV Vaccine in Protecting Infants and Older Adults”, gathered national and international experts to share prevention strategies for vulnerable groups including infants, older adults, and patients with chronic conditions.

RSV is a contagious respiratory virus that causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it leads to 3.6 million hospitalisations and 100,000 deaths annually among children under five, nearly half in infants under six months.

In Việt Nam, it is the main cause of acute respiratory infections in children under one. Among adults aged 60 and above, five-year data show 4.6 million RSV-related cases, including 178,500 pneumonia cases.

Darrell Oh, General Director of Pfizer Vietnam, said given the burden of RSV, these symposia provide a valuable opportunity for experts to exchange insights on scientific advances and solutions, particularly for high-risk populations.

“At Pfizer, we are committed to partnering with Việt Nam’s healthcare sector in addressing the challenges posed by respiratory infectious diseases.”

Almost all children contract RSV before age two, but infants under six months face the greatest risk.

Two to three in every 100 are hospitalised annually, and infections can lead to long-term complications such as recurrent wheezing and asthma.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Thị Diệu Thúy, head of Pediatrics at Hà Nội Medical University Hospital, said RSV is a constant concern for parents and a significant challenge for doctors because of its rapid progression.

“A child may start with a mild fever but develop severe breathing difficulty the next day, even requiring mechanical ventilation,” she said.

Warning signs include persistent high fever, rapid breathing, wheezing, chest retractions, and severe coughing.

In older adults, RSV carries hospitalisation and mortality rates comparable to influenza.

Those aged 65 and older with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are over four times as likely to be hospitalised.

Prevention is key

Because natural immunity is incomplete and there is no specific treatment, experts stressed the importance of proactive prevention. Supportive care is currently the only option, while hygiene practices and new immunization strategies are essential for high-risk groups.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Đỗ Văn Dũng, former head of Public Health at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in HCM City, said lower respiratory tract infections caused by RSV often have non-specific symptoms and currently there is no specific treatment.

“Therefore, raising awareness among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals is crucial, not only to support early detection and timely response but also to enable proactive RSV prevention.”

Improving access to preventive measures for RSV, together with collaboration across specialties is essential to strengthening community health protection, he said.

Dr. Bulent Nuri Taysi, Senior Director of Vaccines and Antivirals in Emerging Asia for Pfizer, said that immediately after birth, when an infant’s immune system is still immature, this stage is considered a critical foundation for protecting their health.

“Protection from infectious diseases mainly depends on maternal antibodies transferred to the baby,” he said.

Early and comprehensive protection, spanning from pregnancy to the postnatal period through regular health monitoring, respiratory care, proper hygiene, and adherence to medical guidance is crucial.

“It not only reduces the risk of severe complications and mortality but also helps build long-term respiratory health in young children.”

For older adults, prevention helps reduce hospitalisations and the need for long-term care.

In 2024, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) recommended passive immunization for infants, including maternal vaccination.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also advises RSV immunization for adults aged 75 and above, and for those 50-74 at higher risk.

The discussions underscored the urgent need for prevention and the promise of new immunization approaches.

With coordinated efforts among authorities, experts, and industry, RSV prevention is expected to become a stronger pillar of public health in Việt Nam. — VNS