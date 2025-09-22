Policies issued to attract experts in science, technology, innovation

HÀ NỘI - The Government has issued Decree 249/2025/ND-CP setting out mechanisms and policies to attract experts in the fields of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Benefits include financial support, housing and transport allowances and travel expenses as well as fewer conditions for Vietnamese citizenship.

Taking effect on September 19, the decree defines eligibility criteria, selection procedures, rights and obligations, responsibilities, evaluation and policies applicable to this group of experts.

Those eligible include overseas Vietnamese and foreign nationals who meet the prescribed criteria; agencies, organisations and units of the Party, State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, political and social organisations at both central and local levels, the armed forces and enterprises tasked with leading science, technology, innovation and digital transformation programmes and projects; as well as other relevant bodies and individuals.

Criteria for experts include having led or participated in scientific and technological tasks, with priority given to strategic technology sectors identified by relevant authorities, and having made tangible contributions to national, regional or international development.

Experts may also qualify by being the author or co-author of an invention protected by intellectual property rights and applied in practice, or by holding a doctorate from one of the world’s top 200 universities as ranked by recognised international league tables, combined with at least five years of teaching or research experience at reputable overseas institutions in relevant disciplines.

They are also required to comply with Vietnamese law and relevant international regulations, and to safeguard information and data related to the programmes, tasks and projects assigned to them. Experts will bear personal responsibility for any breaches of contractual obligations that result in financial losses, asset mismanagement, product damage or the disclosure of State secrets.

The document also specifies that the State will provide financial support equivalent to one month of salary, as stipulated in the labour contract, to help experts cover initial accommodation, travel and essential living expenses.

They will also be eligible for housing and transport allowances, or be provided with standard apartments and means of transport during their term of service.

In addition, the State will cover expenses for overseas research trips and scientific exchanges when experts are nominated by the lead agency, organisation or unit in charge of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation programmes or projects.

The decree also provides that foreign experts may apply for reduced conditions when seeking Vietnamese citizenship, in accordance with national law. VNA/VNS