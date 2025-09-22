Education ministry proposes new salary system to raise teachers’ incomes

HÀ NỘI — Public school teachers across Việt Nam are expected to see their salaries rise substantially under a draft circular by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), with the highest levels reaching approximately VNĐ17.7 million (US$671) per month.

The new pay scales are tied to teachers’ professional titles, ranging from regular to senior positions, and vary by level of education.

At the preschool level, a regular teacher would receive between VNĐ4.9 million and VNĐ11.4 million ($186-$432), while senior preschool teachers could earn from VNĐ9.4 million up to nearly VNĐ15 million ($356-$569).

For those who have not yet met the required qualifications, salaries would start lower, at about VNĐ4.35 million, and top out just below VNĐ9.5 million ($165-$360).

Primary school teachers are slated for slightly higher pay scales. A regular teacher would earn between around VNĐ5.5 million and VNĐ11.7 million ($208-$444), while other teachers could make from VNĐ9.4 million to nearly VNĐ14.9 million ($356-$565).

The most senior primary teachers, however, would fall into the top bracket of the entire system, with salaries stretching from VNĐ13.5 million to nearly VNĐ17.7 million ($512-$671).

Teachers without standard qualifications remain in the lowest band, similar to preschool levels.

For secondary teachers, the draft sets the same salary ranges as for primary teachers, with senior teachers again reaching the VNĐ17.7 million ceiling.

At the high school level, salaries climb slightly higher for main teachers, starting from VNĐ10.3 million and running up to nearly VNĐ15.9 million ($390-$603), while senior teachers continue to share the top bracket with their peers in primary and lower secondary schools.

MOET noted that the salary system will not be based solely on academic qualifications but on job position, responsibilities and professional expertise.

The ministry also confirmed that, in addition to base salaries, teachers will continue to receive allowances and special coefficients designed to ensure their pay remains among the most competitive in the public sector.

Earlier this year, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn said all teachers could expect their base salaries to increase by at least VNĐ2 million per month ($76), with some seeing rises of up to VNĐ7 million ($265).

These figures cover salaries only and do not include allowances. — VNS