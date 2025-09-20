French diplomatic residence opened to public in HCM City

HCM CITY – The residence of the French Consul General in HCM City was opened to welcome 1,500 visitors for European Heritage Days on September 20.

Visitors were offered a tour of the 153-year-old French residence and discovered precious Vietnamese artefacts that represent the country's decorative and spiritual art from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The highlight of the collection is a lacquer painting titled "Đám rước," created in 1939 by the renowned artist Nguyễn Gia Trí and furniture from the Nguyễn Dynasty in Huế.

Audio commentary was also provided for each item exhibited in the residence, which visitors can access by scanning a QR code.

The event also featured an outdoor exhibition of French inventions, in response to the France–Việt Nam Year of Innovation, with each artefact linked to stories of cooperation between France and Việt Nam in various fields.

In addition, visitors could try out French cuisine for free, including bread, cheese, jam, drinks and others.

Etienne Ranaivoson, the new Consul General of France in HCM City, said that a special feature of European Heritage Days is that the public can access heritage buildings that are still used for administrative purposes and are normally closed to the public.

For instance, some of the places that are open to the public include the headquarters of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Élysée Palace.

The residence is a venue for many diplomatic activities between France and Việt Nam and is evidence of the long-standing ties between the two countries, he added.

Huỳnh Trần Huy, a visitor, said this was a meaningful event that helped him learn more about French culture and architecture.

He also mentioned that the space within a French residence is in harmony with nature, which also shows a similarity with Vietnamese residential culture.

The residence is a long-standing cultural landmark, demonstrating the sophistication of French architecture and the cultural fusion between Việt Nam and France. – VNS