Hưng Yên keeps African swine fever in check with 'five no's'

HƯNG YÊN — Two months after African swine fever (ASF) first struck Đông Thái Ninh Commune, outbreaks across Hưng Yên Province are showing signs of being brought under control, thanks to quick action, clear communication and strict compliance with the 'five nos' principle of disease prevention.

In Kim Sơn 2 village, Hưng Hà Commune, farmer Lương Văn Lĩnh lost eight sows and 32 piglets after his herd tested positive for ASF. The culling wiped out hundreds of millions of đồng in investment, yet instead of concealing the outbreak, Lĩnh immediately notified local authorities.

“It was a huge loss,” he said. “But if more of us speak up early, the disease can be stopped. I only hope there will be support to rebuild the herd.”

Unlike previous epidemics, when some farmers hesitated to report sick pigs, this year communities have responded more quickly. Loudspeakers, door-to-door visits and village meetings have spread a consistent message: no concealing outbreaks, no transporting sick or dead pigs, no trading in sick or dead pigs, no dumping carcasses and no feeding untreated food waste.

Containing the outbreaks

Diên Hà Commune, home to nearly 62,000 pigs, shows both the scale of risk and the speed of response.

Since mid-August, 17 outbreaks have been confirmed and more than 360 pigs culled — almost 21 tonnes in total.

The commune set up three task forces for outreach, surveillance and culling, while following the 'four on the spot' principle: command, manpower, equipment and funding all handled locally.

“Communication has been crucial,” said Đinh Công Chuyển, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Diên Hà Commune. “When people understand what’s at stake, they report early, and we can act quickly.”

Across the province, similar measures are being enforced. Communes disinfect barns, restrict entry to farms and advise farmers to boost animal nutrition to increase resistance. Veterinary teams visit households, supervise culling and disinfection, and guide farmers on biosecurity.

The role of the ‘five nos’

According to Nguyễn Thị Bến, deputy head of the provincial Sub-Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, the 'five nos' rule has been decisive.

“Once farmers understood and followed the principle, we were able to isolate outbreaks within households instead of letting them spread across villages,” she said. “That has reduced losses and helped us keep ASF under control.”

The province has supported these efforts with resources, including more than 28,000 litres of disinfectant distributed to communes, hundreds of tons of lime spread by farmers around barns and a province-wide 'Month of Sanitation' in livestock areas.

Since July, ASF has been reported in 149 households across 32 communes and wards in Hưng Yên.

More than 3,600 pigs — over 200 tons — have been destroyed.

Still, the province’s culling rate remains lower than in neighbouring provinces, which officials cite as proof that the combined approach is working. Fourteen communes have now passed 21 days without new cases, signalling that outbreaks may be waning.

Many burial sites for pig carcasses are full, raising concerns about disposal during larger outbreaks. Long-distance transport risks spreading the virus, while limited veterinary staff and mounting farmer losses strain resources.

Authorities continue to urge farmers not to restock herds in areas where outbreaks have occurred, to maintain rigorous hygiene and to apply safe biosecure practices. Vaccination against other diseases is also being promoted to strengthen pig immunity.

The ASF outbreak shows that without timely reporting and community cooperation, containment would have been impossible.

The province is striving to sustain vigilance to ensure the gains against ASF are not reversed.

“The farm is quiet now. But because people followed the rules and told the truth, the disease is under control. With help, we hope to bring back the herd," farmer Lĩnh said. — VNS