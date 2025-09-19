Two 1.3-tonne bombs pulled out of Hà Nội's Red River

HÀ NỘI — Two large unexploded bombs from the US' attacks in the northern region in the 1970s were safely removed from the Red River on Friday morning, according to the Capital Command of Hà Nội.

The bombs were discovered by local fishermen around 3pm on September 15, near the upstream side of the river’s middle islet.

Upon receiving the report, the Defence Command of Zone 4 in Gia Lâm District quickly deployed personnel in coordination with the Military Command of Bồ Đề Ward to relocate the bombs to a secure site. A strict security perimeter was established while awaiting further instructions from higher authorities.

On the evening of September 18, Hà Nội’s Capital Command, in collaboration with Zone 4’s Defence Command and the Military Command of Bồ Đề Ward, conducted a successful operation to recover. The two bombs were then transferred to the Cấm Sơn Firing Range in the northern province of Bắc Ninh Province for safe disposal.

The bombs were identified as M-118 demolition bombs, each weighing over 1,300kg, with a length of 220cm and a diameter of 65cm. Each contained more than 800kg of TNT explosive and still had their original fuses intact, posing a high risk of detonation.

In 2024, three bombs of the same type were discovered near Long Biên Bridge and were also safely removed and destroyed by the relevant agencies. — VNS