Việt Nam reaffirms commitment to nuclear use for sustainable development

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has reiterated its commitment to cooperating closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in harnessing nuclear technology for sustainable development.

Ambassador Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations and international organisations in Vienna, highlighed the country's commitment while addressing the plenary session of the 69th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference,

He added that Việt Nam pledges to actively engage in international initiatives such as ZODIAC on combatting zoonotic diseases, NUTEC Plastics on reducing ocean microplastics, Atoms4Food on promoting food production and safety, and Rays of Hope on cancer prevention and treatment.

Commending the agency’s achievements in advancing the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Hoàng noted that in November 2024, Việt Nam’s National Assembly approved the continued implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, a landmark decision to reinforce energy infrastructure, ensure long-term energy security, promote scientific and technological capabilities, and develop a high-quality workforce.

Held from September 15 to 19 at the Vienna International Centre, the conference gathered more than 2,000 senior officials and delegates from 179 IAEA member states to deliberate on key issues including nuclear science for sustainable development, nuclear safety and security, and enhancement of safeguards.

Leading the Việt Namese delegation to the session, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định met with IAEA Deputy Director General Karine Herviou (Nuclear Safety and Security) and Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Nuclear Energy), seeking continued IAEA assistance for important projects such as building a new research reactor, preparing for nuclear power deployment, developing small modular reactor (SMR) technology, enhancing regulatory capacity for nuclear safety and security, and conducting full lifecycle safety assessments of nuclear power plants.

A key highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Việt Nam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety and the World Institute for Nuclear Security (WINS) on September 16, marking a significant step in international cooperation to bolster nuclear security capacity and foster regional collaboration.

Representatives from the Việt Nam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) also made notable contributions, including presenting marine microplastic monitoring results under the NUTEC Plastics initiative, which received high evaluation from the international community. The participation underscored Việt Nam’s increasingly proactive and constructive role in the IAEA’s shared efforts toward a safer and more sustainable world. — VNA/VNS