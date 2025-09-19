Penning a greener future in organic agriculture

HÀ NỘI – Words took root across the country as the writing contest 'Organic Agriculture – For Green Growth and Sustainable Development' drew more than 200 entries from over 30 provinces and cities in the six months since its launch in March.

The Việt Nam Organic Agriculture Magazine held a ceremony on Thursday in Ninh Bình Province to announce and present awards to the best works. One first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes and ten consolation prizes were awarded.

The first prize went to the four-part series 'Organic Agriculture through the Time of ‘Lonely and Forsaken’ by Trần Xuân Quỳnh and Phạm Xuân Hợp. The longform series 'An Thanh Fields Ignite the Flame for Decent Agriculture' by Đậu Thị Hồng Thắm and Khuất Duy Học, journalists from Agriculture and Environment Newspaper, received a consolation prize.

Editor-in-Chief of Việt Nam Organic Agriculture Magazine and Head of the Organising Committee Đỗ Ngọc Thi said the contest received strong participation from professional and amateur writers of all ages and regions.

The works not only vividly reflected the production, business, and consumption of organic products but also expressed the aspirations of farmers, intellectuals and enterprises to jointly build a green – clean – sustainable agriculture.

According to the organising committee, awareness of organic agriculture in Việt Nam remains limited, especially in rural areas where farming practices still rely heavily on chemical inputs.

Successful organic models have not yet been widely replicated, while costs, technology, and market barriers remain significant challenges.

Therefore, the contest aimed to enhance understanding, share experiences, spread success stories, and encourage new initiatives.

It also served as a forum for journalists, experts, businesses, and readers to express views and propose solutions to guide organic agriculture in the right direction.

Many entries presented fresh ideas on cultivation techniques, technology application, business models, and market expansion. Particularly, the real-life stories from farmers – about difficulties, challenges, and achievements – became a powerful source of inspiration, strengthening public confidence in organic farming. Some works also analysed policies, highlighting strengths and limitations, and offered recommendations for adjustments to promote more sustainable development.

The contestants included journalists, agricultural officials, researchers, enterprises, and exemplary farmers.

Articles covered a wide spectrum, from circular farming models in the lowlands to organic production in mangrove forests, tied to culture, tourism, and green consumption among younger generations.

Together, they painted a comprehensive picture of Việt Nam’s organic agriculture – one full of challenges, but also hope and expectations.

Being held for the first time, the contest left a strong impression and became a meaningful platform for writers passionate about organic agriculture.

Each work acted as a 'green seed,' helping to nurture the aspiration for sustainable farming, spread the spirit of environmental responsibility, and promote organic agriculture as a pillar of future green growth.

In the context of increasingly pressing issues of unsafe and contaminated food, organic produce reaffirms its role as a safe, reliable solution for consumers, while serving as an inevitable path towards building a sustainable agriculture. - VNS