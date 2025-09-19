Boy’s letter on abuse sparks outcry over child protection gaps

HÀ NỘI — A 13‑year‑old boy in Hà Nội recently filed letters calling for help after suffering mental and physical abuse by his stepmother over a long period, sparking public outrage.

In his letters, the boy said he was scolded and threatened by his stepmother and hit multiple times on the head and face with a phone, a glass bottle or a comb.

He was forced to sleep without a blanket in winter and without air conditioning in summer.

He was also forced to sit at his desk without being allowed to study and to slap himself in the face with a slipper until his mouth bled.

Relatives have confirmed to media that police have launched an investigation into the case.

Hà Nội resident Thúy Hồng expressed sympathy for the boy with the Voice of Vietnam. “After reading it, I felt so sorry for the child," she said.

"How could such a case exist right in Hà Nội, in a relatively civilised and polite apartment complex, not in some rural areas, and yet no one in the family noticed? For a child who has been abused, I don’t know how his soul can ever be healed.”

Associate Professor Trần Thành Nam, a child and adolescent psychology expert, said society must prioritise preventing domestic violence rather than waiting to address its consequences. The case of the boy in Hà Nội being abused for such a long time without early detection by family members, the school or the community reveals shortcomings.

“We have 13 child protection agencies, yet there are still many gaps. School psychology services should have detected cases like this early,” he said.

He said schools should train children to recognise signs of harm and equip them with knowledge about their rights, how to share secrets and how to seek help. Schools have not fully carried out their responsibilities.

Nam also pointed out that such cases partly result from a culture of indifference, fear of responsibility and reluctance to get involved in other people’s family matters. Additionally, many citizens remain unaware of their legal obligations to report suspected child abuse.

According to Vice President of the Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights Đặng Hoa Nam, the case is especially tragic as the boy lost his mother at the age of two, his father remarried and he suffered abuse for an extended period.

Based on his observations, Nam noted that in past abuse cases involving parents or stepparents, children were usually too terrified to speak up or report their abuser. However, this case shows some differences.

“First, the father was conscious of his duty to protect and care for his child. When he noticed unusual signs suggesting abuse, he actively sought evidence and solutions to protect the boy. Second, the child was willing and able to express his problems through letters and by speaking with his father. This gives hope that authorities can investigate, verify, prosecute and ensure accountability.”

He said when the case came to light, the association urged relevant agencies to take action or referred the matter to responsible services.

So far, the National Child Protection Hotline (111) has received several reports about the case and informed the People’s Committee of Kiến Hưng Ward.

On September 13, the ward’s police coordinated with relevant agencies to verify the situation. These timely actions are positive signals showing that authorities are working to minimise long-term harm to the child, he said.

Lawyer Phạm Thành Tài, director of Phạm Danh Law Firm, noted that Clause 1, Article 37 of the 2013 Constitution stipulates that children have the right to being cared and protected and acts of abuse, maltreatment, neglect and exploitation are strictly prohibited.

According to the law, perpetrators of abuse such as depriving children of food, drink or hygiene, insulting or humiliating them, threatening them, isolating them or imposing punishments that cause physical or mental harm can be fined between VNĐ10 million and 20 million.

However, depending on the severity of the abuse, offenders may also face criminal prosecution, he said.

In this case, how the stepmother’s actions are handled will depend on the investigation results to ensure the right person is held accountable, with penalties proportionate to the nature and severity of the abuse, he said.

“We should not attack or criticise anyone, including the stepmother accused of abuse," Professor Nam added. "What matters most is to create the most favourable conditions and avoid spreading confusing information that could interfere with the task of investigative authorities.

“For now, we must wait for investigators to release a full picture of the case.”

The priority is to establish a safe environment, provide psychological counselling services, conduct risk assessments and implement psychological first aid techniques, he said. — VNS