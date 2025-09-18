Air passengers increasingly turning to VNeID, biometrics for check-in, rates still low

HÀ NỘI — More travellers are turning to VNeID and biometric technology when flying instead of traditional identification papers, with uptake at Việt Nam’s airports rising steadily, the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has reported.

Biometric services, now available at check-in counters, security checkpoints and boarding gates, allow passengers to complete formalities with a single facial scan instead of producing ID cards or boarding passes.

The system has been gradually introduced since August this year and will become standard across domestic airports in the country from December 1, when check-in counters will only handle passengers with checked baggage or those requiring special assistance, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

ACV said the number of travellers using VNeID has grown quickly, though it still represents a smaller share compared with traditional methods. The most consistent growth has been recorded at check-in counters equipped with ACV-ID devices, where passengers receive direct support from airport staff.

At security gates, passengers are showing greater familiarity with biometrics, helping reduce queues and processing times. Usage at boarding gates has nearly tripled since the rollout, though rates remain below target, suggesting more awareness and infrastructure upgrades are needed.

To encourage adoption, airports have introduced dedicated lanes, clear signage, video tutorials and on-site support teams. ACV is also working with local police and the Ministry of Public Security’s C06 unit to help passengers register and upgrade their VNeID accounts to level 2, required to access biometric services.

Several airports, including Tân Sơn Nhất, Cát Bi, Phú Bài, Chu Lai, Tuy Hòa, Buôn Ma Thuột, Cần Thơ, Côn Đảo, and Rạch Giá, have reported positive results. Cát Bi and Phú Bài in particular have shown sharp improvements in September.

However, major hubs such as Nội Bài, Đà Nẵng, and Phú Quốc have yet to reach expectations, especially at boarding gates, where traditional procedures remain the preferred option.

ACV acknowledged occasional problems with automatic security gates, such as slow or failed scans. These issues were attributed to both system errors and delays in airlines transmitting passenger data. ACV said it is working closely with airlines to fix the glitches and has set up a 24/7 hotline and monitoring team to track and resolve problems.

An ACV leader said the adoption of biometric technology in air travel signalled the industry’s strong push for digital transformation, with the dual goals of enhancing passenger convenience and bringing Việt Nam’s aviation operations in line with global standards. — VNS