PM orders review of operation plans for Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành airports

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered a review of operation plans for Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành airports, following a report that raised questions over whether all international flights should be moved from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City to the under-construction Long Thành in Đồng Nai Province.

In an article on September 11, Lao Động (Labour) newspaper reported that no final decision had been reached on the issue and examined different proposals for balancing the operations of the two major airports.

The report quoted Uông Việt Dũng, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, who said Long Thành is being developed as a modern international hub with ambitions to become a key transit centre for Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

He added that the Government has been pressing to speed up construction, with the goal of completing the project by the end of 2025 and opening for operations by mid-2026.

Dũng said that an effective transition will require a clear and synchronised plan for infrastructure, services and commerce, while ensuring parallel operations with Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to avoid disruption.

He noted that the Civil Aviation Authority has yet to finalise a plan and is still gathering opinions from experts and passengers.

Urban planning expert Ngô Viết Nam Sơn suggested a phased approach to developing Long Thành.

In the first stage, while regional transport links and metro lines have not been completed, Long Thành airport should only share part of Tân Sơn Nhất’s load and focus on cargo.

In the second stage, once transport systems and the airport city are in place, more international flights could be moved to Long Thành.

Eventually, Long Thành could grow into a leading Southeast Asian hub, integrated with a free trade zone, airport city and high-speed transport links—similar to models in Singapore and Amsterdam.

“Long Thành should not be overloaded from the start. Adjustments should be made step by step to ensure passenger convenience and economic efficiency,” Sơn said.

In response to these concerns, the PM Chính has instructed the Ministry of Construction to review and address the matter, with a report due before September 27. — VNS