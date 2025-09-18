HCMUT, UTS launch joint bachelor’s in engineering for Vietnamese students

HCM CITY — The HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) and the Australian University of Technology Sydney (UTS) on Wednesday officially welcomed its first cohort of students of the Transnational Education (TNE) programme for a Bachelor of International Engineering degree.

The 2025–26 academic year marks the programme’s inaugural admission season, drawing strong interest from STEM-oriented students nationwide.

Organisers said the quality of applicants demonstrated both academic excellence and strong potential for future development.

The launch coincides with Việt Nam’s broader education reforms under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, which calls for stronger adoption of international standards, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis, and innovation in science, engineering and strategic technologies.

Vice president of HCMUT Phạm Trần Vũ said the joint bachelor’s programme with UTS reflects the university’s long-term strategy to internationalise education, improve training quality and prepare human resources for Industry 4.0 and national key projects.

“This is the first and only joint programme in engineering and technology between HCMUT and UTS, combining the brand reputation of two leading universities in Việt Nam and Australia,” he said.

UTS is ranked among the world’s top 100 universities by QS, with its Computer Science ranked 17th and AI ranked fifth globally in the 2025 US News rankings.

The programme offers majors in AI and Information Technology – two high-demand fields critical to digital transformation.

Admission in the first year nearly matched long-established international programmes at HCMUT, reflecting high interest from students and parents in high-quality STEM education.

Applicants were admitted through three pathways: Vietnamese high school graduates, international high school graduates, and those with SAT scores.

English proficiency requirements were set at international standards, including IELTS 6.5 (with writing ≥6.0), TOEFL iBT 79 (with writing ≥21), PTE 58 (with writing ≥50), or Cambridge C1/C2.

Among the admitted students, many showed outstanding academic records.

The AI programme’s top scorer was Nguyễn Hữu Nhân from Hùng Vương High School for the Gifted in Gia Lai Province, with 98.91/100 points and IELTS 7.0. In IT, the top scorer was Lê Huỳnh Tấn Vũ from Asia Pacific International School also in Gia Lai, with nearly a perfect 99.99/100 points and IELTS 8.0.

Lê Huỳnh Tấn Vũ said he and his classmates are pioneers in this unique journey.

“We are the first. Might as well be the best,” he said.

"This programme offers the best of both worlds: an international study course and degree from UTS, while still allowing me to study here in HCM City at HCMUT.

"Although this may sound challenging, I believe we should look at it as motivation to try our best on this journey.”

Global opportunities

Leo Mian Liu, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global Partnerships) of UTS, said: “Today, you formally become UTS students, joining a global community of more than 50,000 students – and you are the very first cohort in Việt Nam to receive a locally delivered education from a global top 100 university.”

Together, HCMUT and UTS are building a legacy of collaboration, innovation and excellence, he added.

Under the programme, students will study three years at HCMUT’s campus on Lý Thường Kiệt Street, with the bachelor’s degree awarded directly by UTS upon graduation.

The curriculum, fully taught in English, is transferred from UTS and accredited by Engineers Australia. Lecturers include both HCMUT professors and visiting UTS faculty.

Enrolled students automatically join UTS’s global network of over 44,000 students, with opportunities for academic exchange, international networking and flexible transfer pathways to Australia.

With tuition set at VNĐ127.5 million (US$5,625) per semester – far lower than full overseas study – the programme offers a competitive financial alternative.

Scholarships are also being offered in the first year to attract and support outstanding talent.

This collaboration is expected to deliver world-class training, and contribute to Việt Nam’s broader strategy of cultivating a highly skilled workforce in priority technology fields. — VNS