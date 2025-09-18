Hà Nội inaugurates waste-to-energy plant, one of SEA’s most advanced

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội People’s Committee, in cooperation with AMACCAO Group and Seraphin Green Environment Technology JSC, on September 18 held the inauguration ceremony for the Seraphin Waste-to-Energy Plant at the Xuân Sơn Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Tùng Thiện Ward.

As one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Southeast Asia, the plant marks a major step forward in Hà Nội’s efforts to address the growing challenges of urban waste.

The ceremony was attended by Trần Sỹ Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, and Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee; Nguyễn Trọng Đông, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee; Phạm Qúi Tiên, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Council, along with leaders of municipal departments and agencies. The presence of top city leaders underscored the strategic importance of the project in Hà Nội’s sustainable development agenda.

The Seraphin plant has a treatment capacity of 2,250 tonnes of municipal waste per day, equivalent to about one-third of the city’s daily output. It applies Martin technology from Germany, ensuring strict control of emissions, fine dust, and wastewater in line with the European Union’s EU 2010 standards. At the same time, the facility generates 37 MW of clean electricity per hour—enough to power tens of thousands of households—and recycles bottom ash into construction materials such as non-fired bricks and precast concrete, advancing Hà Nội’s transition toward a circular economy.

With total investment of around VNĐ5 trillion (around US$200 million) on a site of over six hectares, Seraphin is the first large-scale waste-to-energy project in Việt Nam wholly invested, designed, built, and operated by a private Vietnamese enterprise.

Construction began in March 2022, and after just over three years, the project was completed—an unprecedented pace compared to the global average of five to eight years for similar facilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hà Nội Vice Chairman Nguyễn Trọng Đông emphasised: “Hà Nội, with more than eight million residents, generates over 7,600 tons of municipal waste daily. For years, disposal has relied mainly on landfilling—a backward method that poses risks of soil, water, and air pollution. The operation of Seraphin will provide a breakthrough solution, turning waste from a burden into a resource, from a problem into value.”

He also affirmed that Hà Nội aims to gradually phase out landfilling, replacing it with modern methods such as waste-to-energy, recycling, and reuse, while promoting waste sorting at source.

Hà Nội Chairman Trần Sỹ Thanh praised the efforts of the investor, municipal departments, and local authorities in resolving challenges to ensure timely completion of the project. He said that Seraphin not only helps ease environmental pressures on the capital but also stands as proof of effective collaboration between government, businesses, and communities in pursuing a green and sustainable future.

For the investor, Nguyễn Văn Vinh, Chairman and CEO of AMACCAO Group, noted: “Completing the Seraphin plant is only the beginning. We are committed to operating this facility efficiently and sustainably, worthy of the trust of city leaders and the people.”

A striking feature of the Seraphin plant is its green architecture and landscaped surroundings, which differ from traditional perceptions of waste treatment sites. Many have compared it to a “five-star resort,” with an open design ready to welcome students, researchers, and the public to learn about modern waste management models.

The inauguration of Seraphin is not only a milestone for Hà Nội but also a vivid demonstration of the forward-looking vision of the Party and the State. The project embodies the spirit of Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology; Resolution 29 and Decision 687 on green economy, circular economy, and digital economy; as well as Resolution 68 on private sector development. It stands as a milestone where a 100 per cent domestically-owned Vietnamese enterprise has invested in and completed a project of international scale.

With Seraphin now operational, Hà Nội has taken another significant step toward becoming a cleaner, greener, and more livable city. The model is expected to inspire other localities across Việt Nam to adopt similar solutions in the era of sustainable development. VNS