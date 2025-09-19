Vietnamese language ambassadors strengthen bonds with Laos

Xuân Tú-Bá Thành

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm has expressed pride that Laos is the first country to have a representative honoured as the 'Vietnamese language ambassador abroad' for three consecutive years.

This recognition not only rightfully honours individuals who have greatly contributed to preserving, spreading and developing the Vietnamese language in Laos but also celebrates the entire Vietnamese community living there.

It also clearly reflects the close, strong bond between Vietnamese and Lao peoples while demonstrating that the Vietnamese language is increasingly vibrant and deeply present in the community’s daily life as well as in the educational environment in Laos.

Ambassador Tâm emphasised that the three individuals honoured over the past three years are exemplary role models who have made specific, persistent and inspiring contributions.

In 2023, Nguyễn Thị Thu Huyền, Standing Committee Member and Chief of Office of the Vietnamese Association in the capital Vientiane, an entrepreneur and dedicated community officer, organised many free Vietnamese language classes for young people of Vietnamese origin as well as Lao people, contributing to cultural identity preservation and building bridges for exchange with the local population.

Last year, Lanny Phetnion, a Lao lecturer in the Vietnamese Department of the National University of Laos, not only mastered Vietnamese but also directly taught and inspired Lao students, established a Vietnamese language teaching centre and compiled teaching materials, showing that the Vietnamese language has become an indispensable part of academic and cultural life in Laos.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hương, principal of the Nguyễn Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School, this year has played a central role in developing a high-quality bilingual education model, helping the younger generation become proficient in both languages and deeply imbued with cultural and historical values, as well as the longstanding good relationship between the two peoples.

Effective cooperation

Ambassador Tâm noted that these achievements are the result of effective cooperation and persistent investment from the Government, diplomatic agencies and Vietnamese organisations in Laos, together with support from the Lao Government and people.

This is also a great encouragement for the Vietnamese community in Laos to continue steadfastly and creatively preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language.

Moreover, this is a vivid expression of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The recognition of a Lao lecturer like Lanny, as well as the Nguyễn Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School becoming a shining example in education, shows that Vietnamese is not only the mother tongue of the Vietnamese community in Laos but also an effective bridge in cultural cooperation, education and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Ambassador Tâm expressed confidence that, with the strong bond between the two peoples and active support from relevant agencies and organisations, the Vietnamese language in Laos will continue to develop strongly.

This will contribute to nurturing a knowledgeable younger generation in both countries who have a deep understanding of each other’s history, culture and language and, more importantly, a sense of awareness and responsibility in preserving and promoting the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

In the context of regional and international fluctuations, Ambassador Tâm emphasised the increasingly strategic role of the Vietnamese language as a bridge in foreign relations, people-to-people exchanges and educational and cultural cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Enhancing the role

To enable the 'Vietnamese language ambassadors' to fully maximise their ability to spread and connect, it was necessary to focus on building and maintaining a favourable ecosystem for the sustainable development of the Vietnamese language in Laos, he said.

This includes strengthening and expanding Vietnamese language classes within communities and integrating Vietnamese into official training programmes at various educational levels, especially in areas with large Vietnamese populations.

Additionally, investment is needed in modern infrastructure, teaching materials, learning support technologies and incentive policies are necessary to maintain a high-quality local Vietnamese language teaching workforce.

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of enhancing training and professional development for the 'Vietnamese language ambassadors,' especially in the context of digital transformation and educational integration.

Teaching and learning Vietnamese must be flexible and creative, applying digital technology and multimedia communications to connect with the younger Lao generation as well as the new generation of Vietnamese communities in the country.

Furthermore, Ambassador Tâm said that linking language with culture through diverse exchange and experiential activities such as summer camps, research cooperation, studying abroad and tourism helps learners not only to learn the Vietnamese language but also gain a deep understanding of and stronger attachment to Vietnamese culture, history and people.

He affirmed that honouring, encouraging and creating favourable conditions for outstanding individuals is essential so that these 'Vietnamese language ambassadors' can confidently dedicate themselves long-term while inspiring many others to join in preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language.

According to Ambassador Tâm, Vietnamese is not only a cultural heritage but also a tool for integration, enhancing understanding and connection between the Vietnamese and Lao peoples.

With the right orientation and systematic investment, the 'Vietnamese language ambassadors' will continue to be a powerful 'soft bridge' making practical contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in the new era.

Regarding the role of the Vietnamese in strengthening mutual understanding, trust and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, especially among the younger generation of overseas Vietnamese and Lao people, the Ambassador believes that Vietnamese is not only a means of communication but also a valuable 'soft bridge,' contributing sustainably to the bond between the peoples of both nations.

For the Vietnamese community in Laos, the Vietnamese language is a key element that helps maintain cultural identity, family traditions and a sacred connection to the homeland.

When the younger generation of overseas Vietnamese children learn and use Vietnamese, they not only preserve their roots but also gain tools to better integrate into a multicultural environment while becoming a new generational bridge that connects and spreads culture and friendship between the two countries.

Ambassador Tâm acknowledged and appreciated the growing trend of many young Lao people choosing to learn Vietnamese, showing their affection for Vietnamese culture, people and country.

This is a positive signal that the Vietnamese language is naturally spreading and being welcomed as part of the cooperation and exchanges between the two peoples.

The younger generation has become a crucial foundation for strengthening strategic trust and long-term bonds between the two countries.

Vietnamese, as an effective channel for cultural and educational communication, is the key to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Tâm concluded that investing in the Vietnamese language in Laos is an investment in the future of Việt Nam–Laos relations, built on mutual understanding, sincere affection and sustainable connections between the peoples of both countries, especially the young generation. — VNS