Man arrested after viral clip showing him beating cafe staff

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Long Vũ, 23, was arrested by the Police Investigation Agency of Hà Nội City Police on Saturday, after a viral clip showed him attacking an employee at a café in Vĩnh Tuy, Hà Nội.

Authorities said Vũ was arrested for disturbing public order. Another individual, 27-year-old N.V.T., who allegedly told Vũ to assault the employee, was also summoned for questioning but later released.

WARNING: EXPLICIT BEHAVIOUR AND LANGUAGE - Security camera footage released by the cafe's owner on social media.

According to security camera footage posted by the café owner on social media, on September 17, Vũ, T. and a group of men in suits and ties visited a coffee shop in the Times City urban area, Vĩnh Tuy Ward. Despite a no-smoking policy clearly displayed with signs, T. lit a pipe. Staff reminded the group three times, and after the third reminder, T. raised his hand. Vũ immediately stood up, walked to the counter, and punched the employee twice in the face.

The 28-year-old victim, who is also the café owner’s son, collapsed to the floor clutching his face. T. again raised his hand, saying “stop, stop, stop,” after which Vũ ceased the assault and returned to his seat before the group left.

The footage quickly went viral online. Netizens ironically nicknamed T. “Tycoon” because of his attire. On September 18, a social media account allegedly belonging to T. denied the incident, claiming the video was doctored to slander him. One day later, however, he changed his stance, returned to the café to apologise, but was turned away by the victim’s mother.

At the investigation agency, both Vũ and T. denied that T. ordered the attack. T. told police he had only asked Vũ to “go and see who was making the offensive comments” after being reminded not to smoke. He admitted to raising his hand, but claimed it was to signal Vũ to stop.

The case remains under investigation. VNS