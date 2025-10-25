HCM City-based national university's new academic year calls for innovation to drive Việt Nam’s prosperity

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) on Saturday (October 25) held its 2025-26 academic year opening ceremony to welcome freshmen students, with the theme “Aspiration for Innovation toward a Prosperous Việt Nam.”

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, vice chancellor of VNU-HCM, said the State had paved the way, businesses had taken the lead and accompanied the journey; now it would be time for universities to act — to drive science and technology forward and accelerate progress.

“Innovation must become a shared value among all members of the university community,” she said.

"Every individual and organisation can be an agent of innovation. Innovation is not a sprint but a continuous journey that requires accepting failure, encouraging experimentation, and honouring those who dare to walk untrodden paths," she said.

“Dare to think differently, dare to fail, and dare to begin again.”

Mastery of science and technology would determine not only prosperity but also national independence and sovereignty, she added.

This vision aligns with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as “a leading strategic breakthrough and a main driving force for rapid and sustainable development, modernising production, governance and ensuring national progress in the new era.”

With the goal of becoming one of Asia’s top research-oriented university systems, VNU-HCM plays a pivotal role in Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem and high-quality human resource development.

The university currently gathers over 6,000 lecturers and staff and nearly 100,000 students, producing nearly 20,000 graduates and postgraduates annually for HCM City and the southern economic region.

After three decades of growth, it ranks among the world’s top 801–850 universities, with 18 disciplines appearing in international rankings — 15 in the global top 500 and one in the top 100.

It leads the country in international publications, with around 2,700 papers in the first nine months of 2025, and tops the nation in the number of internationally accredited programmes (174).

It is now prioritising key areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and biotechnology, aiming to enter the top 100 Asian universities by 2030 and continue its mission of nurturing talent, creating knowledge, and contributing to national development.

Since 2012, VNU-HCM’s annual academic year opening ceremony has become a cherished tradition that connects students with leading intellectuals, scientists, and business leaders, inspiring pride and a spirit of dedication among young generations.

This year’s event welcomed Nguyễn Thanh Mỹ, chairman of the Mỹ Lan Group — a renowned scientist and entrepreneur.

Born in 1955 in Trà Vinh, Mỹ studied chemistry at the HCM City University of Technology before earning his PhD in Energy and Materials Science at INRS, Canada, in 1990.

He later worked at IBM Almaden Research Center and Kodak Polychrome Graphics in the U.S.

In 2004, he returned to Việt Nam to establish Mylan Group, the first high-tech company in Trà Vinh Province.

Since then, he has founded or co-founded 13 high-tech enterprises, six of which are currently operating locally. His Nguyễn Thanh Mỹ Foundation has donated over VNĐ62.5 billion (US$2.4 million) to scholarships, facilities, and community healthcare initiatives.

His journey — from a poor ice cream vendor to a global scientist and business leader — exemplifies the spirit of “dám nghĩ, dám làm” (“dare to think, dare to act”) and a lifelong commitment to giving back to the homeland.

His message at the ceremony encouraged young people to combine personal ambition with national aspirations on their path of innovation and creativity.

The ceremony reflected VNU-HCM’s determination to make innovation a core value shared by the State, businesses, and universities.

With strong policy directions, pioneering institutions, and an enterprising spirit, the aspiration for a prosperous and strong Việt Nam is no longer a distant dream.

As the largest higher education system in the country, VNU-HCM reaffirmed its mission: knowledge and creativity will be the driving forces propelling the nation toward a bright and sustainable future. — VNS