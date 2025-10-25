Conference discusses pathways to sustainable national development

HÀ NỘI – The 7th International Conference on Vietnamese Studies, themed “Vietnam: Sustainable Development in the New Era”, opened in Hà Nội on Saturday, drawing the participation of about 1,200 Vietnamese and foreign scholars from over 30 countries and territories, both in person and online.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long commended the contributions of domestic and international researchers and scholars in the field of Vietnamese studies, saying their work has supported Việt Nam’s socio-economic progress and helped promote the country’s image abroad.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s transformation over nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), he said the nation has moved from a war-torn, underdeveloped country to a middle-income economy. In 2025, Việt Nam’s economy is projected to reach a scale of US$510 billion, ranking 32nd globally, with per capita GDP expected to rise to $5,000, placing the country among the upper-middle-income group.

He noted that Việt Nam’s Human Development Index (HDI) has climbed 18 places to 93rd out of 193 countries and territories, while its Happiness Index has advanced 37 places since 2020 to 46th. The United Nations has recognised Việt Nam as one of the leading nations in achieving the Millennium Development Goals and as a strong performer in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam aims to become an upper-middle income nation with a modern industrial base by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045. To this end, the Deputy PM said Việt Nam is pursuing an independent and self-reliant economy in close connection with proactive and active international integration, while continuing to promote growth, maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure balanced socio-cultural development alongside economic and political progress.

He expressed his belief that the insights and research findings shared at the conference will further affirm the importance of Vietnamese studies and provide valuable scientific foundations for policymaking, contributing to Việt Nam’s sustainable development and national protection in the new era.

Dr. Phạm Đức Anh, Director of the Institute of Vietnamese Studies and Development Science under Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, said the conference received 961 scientific papers, including 105 from international scholars representing 20 countries – the highest number in the event’s 25-year history.

Across three plenary sessions, participants discussed key issues related to sustainable development, international integration, and growth model transformation. The findings and recommendations will be compiled and submitted to Party and State agencies as scientific references for developing national strategies and programmes for the 2025–2035 period.

On Sunday, leading Vietnamese and international scholars will meet with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to present policy recommendations on sustainable development, digital transformation, culture, and education – areas deemed crucial to fulfilling Việt Nam’s vision of a prosperous, strong, and happy nation by the mid-21st century. VNA/VNS