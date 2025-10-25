Spreading green message through environmental photo exhibition

HÀ NỘI — The award ceremony for the photo contest and exhibition "Green Moments - Green Actions - Green Future" was organised on Saturday morning in Hà Nội.

The event was held by the management board of the project "Integrating climate change resilience and environmental protection for developing green urban areas type 2" under the Department of Environment, in collaboration with the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Agriculture and Environment.

The photo contest "Green Moments - Green Actions - Green Future" was sponsored by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists and attracted numerous participants nationwide.

After two months, the organisers received 963 entries, including 860 single photos and 103 photo sets from 192 authors across the country.

The contest selected the 12 best works to receive official awards.

Nguyễn Trung Thắng, Deputy Director of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Agriculture and Environment, said that the photo exhibition was an important event in the communication activities of the project.

"In the context of climate change, environmental pollution and natural resource depletion being major challenges for humanity, every small action, every green moment in daily life carries great value. The contest aims to awaken community responsibility and encourage organisations, businesses and citizens to promote green actions and initiatives, contributing to raising awareness and social responsibility in environmental protection, climate change adaptation and low-emission urban development," said Thắng.

Attending the event, Nguyễn Đỗ Anh Tuấn, Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, stated that each photo was a story, a message and a concrete green action.

“All blend into a green symphony of nature, humans and actions. Each photo in today's exhibition is a golden piece of the Vietnamese soul, depicting the beauty of nature, labour and love for the environment,” he said.

"These outstanding works today are not only artistic achievements but also sources of inspiration for action. We can and need to turn these beautiful moments in photos into beautiful actions in life," Tuấn emphasised.

Right after the award ceremony was the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition displaying 50 outstanding selected works from the contest, bringing emotional green moments to the public.

Each photo is not only a work of art but also a strong message about the country's green future.

The exhibition runs from October 24 to October 31 at the Centre for Culture, Information and Sports at 42 Nhà Chung Street, Hoàn Kiếm Ward. — VNS