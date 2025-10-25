Bodies of two missing boys recovered after overnight search in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — The bodies of two 17-year-old boys who were swept away by strong waves while swimming off the coast of Đắk Lắk Province have been recovered after an overnight search, local authorities said on Saturday.

Rescue teams found the body of N.H.T., from Xuân Thọ Commune, early Saturday morning. His friend, N.H.Đ., also from the same commune, had been found the previous evening.

The pair were swimming with three other friends at Xuân Đài Ward on Friday afternoon when rough seas and high winds struck the area. Both were pulled out to sea and went missing.

More than 50 people, including border guards, police officers, local militia and residents, joined the search effort, combing the shoreline and nearby anchorage areas through the night.

Rescue operations were hampered by strong winds and heavy surf, but authorities said teams remained on duty until both bodies were recovered.

Officials have warned that conditions along the coast remain dangerous, with large waves, high tides and strong winds, and have urged residents to stay out of the water and keep children away from the beaches. — VNS