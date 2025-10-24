Teen hospitalised after dangerous synthetic e-cigarette use in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A 15-year-old teenager has been hospitalised after being poisoned by an e-cigarette containing narcotic substances, highlighting the hidden dangers of online sales and synthetic drugs.

The Poison Control Centre under Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital treated the patient, with Dr Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, the centre’s director, confirming he suffered a typical serotonin syndrome caused by stimulant drugs found in the e-cigarette.

The boy experienced confusion, sweating and convulsions. When he regained consciousness, he appeared normal, prompting his family to request discharge.

However, due to the complex nature of e-cigarettes, doctors conducted further examinations and discovered multiple disorders, including mild kidney failure, pulmonary hypertension, left ventricular dilation and white matter lesions in his brain.

Psychological tests also revealed depression, personality disorders, delusional thoughts, anxiety, schizophrenia and mania.

Testing of the e-liquid brought by the patient detected a new-generation synthetic cannabinoid with strong psychoactive, cardiovascular and neurotoxic effects.

The full toxicity of the synthetic drug is not yet well understood.

This substance acts rapidly, affecting multiple organs and posing life-threatening risks if use continues.

After 10 days of treatment, the patient was transferred to the National Institute of Mental Health for further psychiatric care.

The teenager reportedly tried a new e-cigarette containing cannabis oil purchased through social media, feeling dizzy, nauseous and weak immediately after the first use.

Although e-cigarettes are banned in Việt Nam, online trading remains widespread.

Dr Nguyên noted that testing for toxic substances in e-cigarette poisoning cases is extremely difficult, as urine samples often contain only metabolised forms of the chemicals.

Experts warned that nicotine itself is a toxic, addictive and carcinogenic substance that harms the brain and cognitive functions, especially among youth. Once used as a pesticide, nicotine has been banned worldwide due to its high toxicity.

Việt Nam currently bans the production, trade, import, storage, transport and use of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. However, the lack of specific penalties means usage has not decreased significantly.

The Ministry of Health has proposed fines ranging from VNĐ3–5 million for individuals using e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products and VNĐ5–10 million for those allowing others to use such products in their premises. — VNS