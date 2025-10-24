Legal aid reaches out remote communities in Cà Mau Province

CÀ MAU — Once known as 'lawless zones,' many remote areas in the southern province of Cà Mau are now illuminated by a growing sense of justice and legal awareness among residents.

This transformation has been driven by dedicated legal aid workers, often called the 'zero-đồng lawyers,' who help locals understand their rights and rebuild trust in the law. Concepts once seen as distant— such as rights and justice — have become part of everyday life.

In Tân Hưng Commune, where many poor households live, resident Nguyễn Mộng Cầm from Tân Bửu Hamlet said: “I’m very happy because thanks to the legal aid sessions, I now understand my right to free legal assistance. I even share what I learned with neighbours about land disputes and other issues.”

Her story is far from unique. Years ago, legal dissemination in remote communes went little further than posters and slogans. Today, legal aid officers go door to door, explaining laws in clear, relatable ways.

One major challenge remains that many people still do not realise they are legally entitled to free assistance. According to the Cà Mau Department of Justice, most vulnerable groups—including the poor, near-poor, ethnic minorities, and the elderly—either do not know where to seek help or doubt that the law can protect them.

The State Legal Aid Centre of Cà Mau Province has worked with local authorities, community organisations and mass associations to deliver legal outreach sessions integrated into community gatherings, neighbourhood meetings and local festivals.

Numbers that speak

Since early 2025, the centre has held 65 legal communication events with 2,453 participants and distributed more than 10,300 legal pamphlets. It has handled 1,377 legal aid cases, resolving 1,216, including 711 litigation cases, 37 non-litigation representations and 468 legal consultations.

By September 2025, the number of cases is expected to reach around 1,453, reflecting the rising public demand for justice and growing trust in the legal system.

In many areas, people who once received legal assistance have become advocates for spreading legal knowledge.

Nguyễn Văn Chọn, head of Tân Bửu Hamlet, said: “We combine legal aid content with community meetings. Once people grasp the idea, they share it with others. It’s more effective when villagers talk law to villagers.”

Nguyễn Hoàng Mỹ, head of Hamlet 1 in Nguyễn Phích Commune, said: “Legal aid makes people more confident. Before, no one knew who to turn to. Now, they contact the commune or legal officers directly.”

Integrating law into national goals

Deputy director of the provincial State Legal Aid Centre Ngô Đức Bính said: “Legal aid must be closely tied to national target programmes such as new rural development, sustainable poverty reduction and ethnic minority advancements because law is essential to all.”

The centre has organised practical sessions on drug prevention, administrative violations, land law, debt and contract handling, and family law, delivered in simple and accessible language.

Legal aid has proven vital in enhancing legal awareness, reducing disputes and prolonged complaints, and maintaining social stability. It also provides a foundation for building new rural communities.

Looking ahead, Cà Mau plans to integrate digital community groups with the legal aid centre to offer online consultations via Zalo and social media, allowing citizens to access legal services anytime, anywhere.

Chairman of Tân Hưng Commune People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh Phụng said: “We’re training community legal aid teams and will soon launch digital community groups to expand access, especially for vulnerable populations.”

Deputy director Bính said the centre would continue promoting information technology in managing and organising legal aid activities. At the same time, it will reform working methods, enhance discipline and administrative order, and strengthen coordination with local agencies, departments and mass organisations to diversify communication and bring legal aid information closer to people in remote and rural areas.

Communication efforts on legal aid will continue to be refreshed and expanded across more channels, helping people better understand their right to free assistance and how to access State services.

“The centre will focus on professional training and capacity building for legal aid officers to ensure they can effectively meet the increasingly high demands of practical work,” Bính said.

The centre will also work closely with judicial and law enforcement agencies to ensure timely and lawful support for citizens, helping them better understand legal aid policies and confidently seek assistance when needed.

“Legal aid is no longer a distant concept for those in trouble. With the government’s support and the dedication of legal officers, the law is becoming a trusted companion of people in even the most remote corners of Cà Mau Province,” Bính said.

When people know, understand and follow the law, it marks not only a success for the justice sector but also a fundamental shift in social awareness—laying the groundwork for a fair and civilised society where no one is left behind on the journey toward justice. VNS