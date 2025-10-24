Việt Nam, Cambodia enhance press, media cooperation in the digital era

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Cambodia should intensify collaboration in the information and communications sector, especially information sharing between media agencies, to help mainstream outlets deliver timely and accurate news to the public, stated Nguyễn Đức Lợi, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA).

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) in Phnom Penh on Thursday, Lợi updated the Cambodian side on Việt Nam’s journalism and media situation, highlighting the challenges posed by the rapid advancement of digital technology, social media, and artificial intelligence (AI).

CCJ President Puy Kea said Cambodia’s media landscape is also undergoing swift transformation under the influence of digital technology, AI, and social media content creators. He underlined the importance of enhancing professional training for journalists to remain competitive and ensure information quality amid increasingly limited finance.

On the same day, the VJA delegation visited Apsara Media Services (AMS Media), a leading Cambodian multi-platform media agency, to share experience in professional training and technology application, particularly AI, in journalism and communications.

The VJA delegation visited Cambodia from Monday to Thursday at the invitation of the CCJ to exchange professional experience and strengthen press and media cooperation between the two sides.

During their stay, the delegation also met with Pen Bona, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Head of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit of Cambodia; visited the Angkor Wat temple complex and other landmarks; and held working sessions with the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, the Vietnam News Agency’s Phnom Penh Bureau, and several Vietnamese organisations and enterprises operating in the country. — VNA/VNS