Việt Nam, Russia launch second joint marine survey

KHÁNH HOÀ — Research vessel Akademik Lavrentyev docked at Cam Ranh International Port in Khánh Hoà Province on Friday, marking the start of the second joint marine survey between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The survey, from October 23 to November 20 in Việt Nam’s waters, aims to update and expand data on geology, geophysics, gas geochemistry, and oceanography to serve research on seabed geological structures, gas geochemical cycles, sediment formation, oceanic water layers, and the assessment of marine mineral resources.

The programme brings together 30 Vietnamese and Russian scientists who will jointly conduct measurements, sample collection, and analysis at research stations along Việt Nam’s coastline from north to south.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Professor Trần Tuấn Anh, Vice President of the VAST, praised the long-standing, effective cooperation between the two academies over the years. He expressed his belief that the current survey will enrich scientific data on the geology, geophysics, resources, and environment of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), while enhancing research capacity and fostering young scientific talent on both sides.

Dr Renat Shakirov, head of the Russian delegation, noted that the expedition is not only a journey from Russia to Hà Nội but also covers multiple Vietnamese localities, involving numerous scientists and advanced research equipment from Russia. He revealed that the two academies have agreed to continue joint survey activities and plan to sign a cooperation roadmap for the 2026-35 period this December.

This second survey follows the first joint research programme launched in 2019, contributing to the advancement of marine science and strengthening the trusted partnership between the two leading scientific institutions of Việt Nam and Russia.

Findings from the survey will be presented at a scientific workshop scheduled for November 21. — VNA/VNS