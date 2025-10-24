The 'Touch of Love' Charity Foundation officially launched

HÀ NỘI — The Touch of Love Charity Foundation, a digital philanthropy platform, was officially launched today with a vision to become Việt Nam's leading digital philanthropy platform, a place where everyone is connected, empowered, and inspired to spread kindness and positive values.

The Touch of Love Foundation upholds four core values, including transparency, value connection, community engagement, and sustainable impact.

The foundation aims to lead the journey of philanthropy, inspire compassion, and ignite in every Vietnamese the aspiration to join hands in building a more humane and better society.

Nguyễn Văn Linh, Vice President of the Founding Council of the Touch of Love Foundation, said: "We believe that even the smallest, simplest acts can create a profound impact. 'Touch of Love' was born from the desire to sow kindness every day, inspire a life of compassion and responsibility, awaken the spirit of togetherness and sharing within the community, and spread values of humanity and sustainability."

Deputy Minister of Health Lê Đức Luận, representing the Ministry of Health, expressed his trust in the dedication of the Founding Council and pledged to continue accompanying, supporting, and creating favourable conditions for the Foundation to operate effectively.

Following its launch, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Touch of Love Foundation plans to allocate a total budget of US$765,000 (VNĐ20 billion), focusing on healthcare and physical and mental well-being support for children across Việt Nam through three key project groups, including 'Sowing the Future,' 'Nurturing Vitality,' and 'Sowing Hope.'

Within this year, the Foundation aims to directly support more than 10,000 disadvantaged individuals, including children, low-income patients and other vulnerable groups nationwide.

As part of its 2025–26 strategic implementation plan, the Foundation will concentrate its resources on two flagship projects, 'Nurturing Vitality' and 'Sowing Hope.'

The 'Nurturing Vitality' project will provide nutritious meals to underprivileged children in remote and disadvantaged areas, aiming to reduce school malnutrition rates, improve children’s physical health, and create the foundation for them to grow up healthy, confident, and happy.

The 'Sowing Hope' project will organise activities that offer emotional and creative support for young patients through books and art, nurturing hope and dreams while helping them stay optimistic throughout their treatment journey.

The Foundation’s Founding Council and Techcombank, along with its ecosystem, signed a cooperation agreement, marking Techcombank as the pioneering sponsor for the Foundation’s activities.

Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Chief Marketing Officer of Techcombank, representing the pioneering sponsor, said: "With the Touch of Love Foundation, Techcombank and our ecosystem are proud to be the pioneering sponsor. This partnership is not merely a financial investment. It is a continuation of the vision and mission that Techcombank has long pursued."

"We believe the Touch of Love Foundation will become a place that connects millions of Vietnamese hearts, where every individual and organisation can join hands to make a meaningful difference."

Under the supervision of state management agencies and with its data system audited independently, the Touch of Love Foundation is committed to upholding transparency in all its operations, from information and finances to social impact.

All sources of income and expenditure are publicly disclosed, allowing donors, partners, and the public to easily track the real-world impact of each programme.

On its journey of compassion, the Touch of Love Foundation proudly announces the companionship of its 'Touch of Love' ambassadors, singer Tùng Dương and director Việt Tú, joining hands to share and spread kindness within the community. — VNS