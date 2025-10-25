Breast Cancer Network Việt Nam organises fundraising race for breast cancer patients

HCM CITY— Over 5,000 participants took part in Pink Run 2025 organised by Breast Cancer Network Việt Nam (BCNV) at The Global City, Bình Trưng Ward, HCM City to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients on October 25.

Pink Run 2025 is the signature event of Pink Hat Festival 2025, an annual event held by BCNV to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients, gathering many patients, doctors, nurses, multi-generational families, international friends and influencers.

Hồ Phi Long, a resident of Bình Lợi Trung Ward, told Việt Nam News that it was his first time joining the run. He said he felt proud to stand with others in supporting breast cancer patients and hoped the event would continue to grow and reach more people.

The run consisted of 5 km, 10 km and 15 km distances, as well as a new category of 2 km solely for families with children and patients.

Pink Hat Festival 2025 was held on October 24 - 25, featuring hair donation activity, costume festival, free breast cancer screenings and music party following the run.

According to Đinh Thị Thu Hoài, director of external relations and fundraising at BCNV, the run, first launched in 2023, has brought motivation, strength and positive energy to the community and thousands of breast cancer patients.

BCNV has been providing wigs and PinkMate bras, specially designed post-surgery bras for breast cancer patients, to a large number of women, helping them regain their confidence and comfort.

All funds raised by BCNV have been used transparently to carry out community support activities for the patients.

It works with almost 50 medical experts, strategic consultants and communication ambassadors, as well as over 600 volunteers and hundreds of partners from many areas. – VNS