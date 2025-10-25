House collapse kills two, injures three in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — A wall collapse at a construction site led to a neighbouring house collapsing, killing two people and lightly injuring three others in Đắk Lắk province’s Yang Mao Commune.

Chairman of the Commune People's Committee Võ Tấn Trực confirmed the incident on Saturday afternoon, adding that police will continue investigating the cause and clarifying the incident.

Initial information indicates that at around 10.45 am on Saturday, a family in Mang Ta Hamlet (Yang Mao Commune) was constructing a house when the foundation unexpectedly collapsed, causing a wall to fall onto the adjacent house belonging to Y Ôi Ksơr (born 1983, also residing in the area).

The incident resulted in the immediate deaths of Ksơr and his daughter, H Hồng N (born 2014); three other individuals sustained injuries. Ksơr's house was completely destroyed, with significant property damage.

Immediately after the incident, authorities arrived at the scene and, with the help of residents, mobilized excavators and various support vehicles to extract the victims. The injured were taken to the emergency room.

Local authorities have visited and provided VNĐ10 million (around US$380) in support to the victim's family. VNS