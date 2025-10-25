TikTok account owner “Tàng Keng Ông Trùm” prosecuted for violations

HCM CITY - The HCM City Investigation Police Agency announced on October 25 the prosecution and temporary detention of Lê Anh Điệp (1995, from Ninh Bình Province) on charges of "abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State and the lawful rights and interests of organisations and individuals".

The HCM City Police Department has directed the Investigation Police Agency to coordinate with the Cyber ​​Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department to urgently investigate the owner of the TikTok account "Tàng Keng Ông Trùm". The account is accused of posting videos that insult relief efforts for communities affected by recent natural disasters and flooding in northern provinces.

According to police, the content not only undermined the aid mobilisation efforts of relevant organisations but also contained derogatory and discriminatory language targeting people from southern Việt Nam, sparking widespread backlash on social media.

The police has identified Lê Anh Điệp as the owner of the TikTok account "Tàng Keng Ông Trùm".

In an attempt to gain views on TikTok, he posted videos that have been assessed and determined to “sabotage the great national unity bloc,” as outlined in Point c, Clause 1, Article 8 of the 2018 Law on Cyber Security. The content also “seriously insults the honor, reputation, and dignity of others,” in violation of Point a, Clause 3, Article 16 of the same law. VNS