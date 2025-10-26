Tân Sơn Nhất Int’l Airport increases flight slots to meet New Year travel demand

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has announced an adjustment of take-off and landing slots at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to accommodate increasing travel demand during the winter peak season of 2025 and Tết (Lunar New Year) in 2026.

Tân Sơn Nhất Airport will handle up to 44 flights per hour from 6am to midnight during the winter, from October 26, 2025 to February 2, 2026 to meet rising travel demand.

For a month around Tết (February 2, 2026 to March 3, 2026), Tân Sơn Nhất Airport will handle up to 46 flights per hour by day and 42 by night.

Earlier, the Vietnam Airlines Group (including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO) launched early ticket sales for Tết 2026.

It offers over 3.5 million seats for the Tết peak period, up nearly 20 per cent from last year.

High-demand routes will focus on the three major cities – Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City – as well as key destinations such as Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Vinh, Huế, Quy Nhơn, Cam Ranh and Phú Quốc.

Seat capacity on major routes will rise sharply, with the Hà Nội–HCM City route up 18 per cent and the HCM City–Đà Nẵng route up 9 per cent.

Vietnam Airlines will also add more late night and early morning flights, which will make up nearly 20 per cent of total services during Tết 2026. This expansion is expected to optimise operations, reduce daytime congestion and offer passengers more flexibility.

Vietnam Airlines Group will monitor demand and adjust resources to release more tickets in later phases, ensuring smoother travel during the holiday.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air has begun early sales of 2.5 million tickets for flights between February 3 and March 2, 2026. — VNS