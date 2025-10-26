Việt Nam Education Publishing House turns a page on innovation at the 2025 Golden Autumn Fair

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Education Publishing House (VEPH) turned a new page in its mission to shape learning and culture through its participation in the first-ever Golden Autumn Fair 2025 at the National Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội.

The national-scale economic and cultural event, held from October 25 to November 4, is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hà Nội People’s Committee and various ministries, sectors and localities.

The fair serves as a major platform for trade, cultural exchange and innovation, highlighting Vietnamese creativity and craftsmanship across industries.

Within the framework of the event, the Publishing, Printing and Distribution Authority is organising a special publishing space under the theme Golden Season of Knowledge at Hall H8 and on the main stage of the Kim Quy Exhibition House.

At this venue, VEPH presents a creative and educationally inspired exhibition booth, reflecting its commitment to innovation in the publishing sector. The booth features a distinctive design with three thematic sections.

The central area showcases a symbolic model of Khuê Văn Các, the emblem of Vietnamese wisdom, constructed from more than 500 books. Surrounding it are award-winning and high-value academic and educational publications by VEPH.

The right section displays more than 3,000 children’s books, including interactive and skill-building series such as Bộ sách Chuyển động (The Moving Book Collection), Tò mò muốn biết (Curious to Know), Ú òa, mở ra! (Peek-a-Boo!), Cuốn sách khoa học đầu tiên dành cho học sinh Tiểu học (The First Science Book for Primary Students), Một ngày của gia đình tớ (A Day in My Family), Tớ thấy… Bạn thấy… (I See… You See…), and Hạt giống tâm hồn cho bé yêu (Seeds of the Soul for Beloved Children).

The left section introduces more than 2,000 signature educational products, including supplementary and advanced learning materials, and notable series such as Lịch sử thế giới bằng tranh (World History in Comics with 12 volumes in manga style), Global Math, Global Science (Grades 1–7), and My Little Fun – a vibrant English programme for preschoolers designed to support parents in guiding their children’s learning.

A highlight of VEPH’s participation is the launch of its new digital learning platform, GlobalSpeak, an AI-powered online English learning application for students from Grades 1 to 12, developed in alignment with the Global Success curriculum.

GlobalSpeak integrates an intelligent AI tutor that enables students to practise listening and speaking with precision, personalise their learning according to individual ability, and assist teachers in managing classes while helping parents track their children’s progress effectively.

According to VEPH, the debut of GlobalSpeak marks a significant step forward in the publisher’s digital transformation and educational innovation journey, contributing to the broader goal of 'Vietnamese Education – Integration, Innovation and Sustainable Development.'

Through its presence at the 2025 Autumn Fair, VEPH aims to offer visitors an immersive and modern educational experience, where every book and product reflects its dedication to spreading knowledge and preserving Vietnamese cultural values in an era of global integration.

The event further underscores VEPH’s leading role in educational publishing and its ongoing commitment to supporting national efforts to promote reading culture and build a learning society. — VNS