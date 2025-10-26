HCM City's digital government

After the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, HCM City's wards and communes are seeing a massive increae in workload, necessitating the need for a digital government system to improve productivity and better serve citizens.
A family in Mang Ta Hamlet (Yang Mao Commune) was constructing a house when the foundation unexpectedly collapsed, causing a wall to fall onto the adjacent house belonging to Y Ôi Ksơr (born 1983, also residing in the area).
According to the police, the TikTok account "Tàng Keng Ông Trùm" has posted clips insulting relief activities for people affected by natural disasters and floods in the Northern provinces, with discriminatory languages.
In 2025, Việt Nam’s economy is projected to reach a scale of US$510 billion, ranking 32nd globally, with per capita GDP expected to rise to $5,000, placing the country among the upper-middle-income group.
Việt Nam’s top prosecutors have charged five former banking and business executives for orchestrating a series of unlawful loans that left a commercial bank with losses exceeding VNĐ1 trillion (US$38 million).
A conference, titled “Modernising and Elevating Việt Nam’s Higher Education to Create Breakthroughs in High-Quality Human Resource Development and Talent, Driving Research and Innovation,” was held in HCM City on October 24.