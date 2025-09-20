Fisheries surveillance, Coast Guard forces save distressed fishermen at sea

HCM CITY — Vietnamese fisheries surveillance and Coast Guard forces promptly provided emergency aid to two fishermen in distress while on duty in southern waters on September 19.

At around 9pm, Fisheries Surveillance Ship KN 215 of Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2 received an SOS message from fishing vessel KG-95054TS, reporting that a crew member was experiencing serious health problems.

The ship immediately changed course and reached the vessel after 45 minutes.

Medical staff quickly transferred the patient, identified as Trần Văn Thích, 56, from Kiên Giang Province, to the surveillance ship for treatment.

Thích showed severe symptoms of poisoning, including high fever, unstable blood pressure, vomiting and diarrhea.

After receiving emergency care and medication, the fisherman’s condition gradually stabilised by 11pm.

He was handed back to his vessel with instructions to be brought ashore for further treatment.

During the mission, fisheries surveillance officers also distributed legal information materials on preventing illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, encouraging fishermen to comply with regulations.

Earlier the same day, at 9:20am, Coast Guard Region No.3 Command Ship 276 received a distress call from fishing vessel KG-91423TS, captained by Trần Thanh Long from Kiên Giang Province.

Crew member Lê Văn Trì from An Giang Province had been bitten by a sea snake while fishing.

Coast Guard medics were dispatched by speedboat to provide emergency care.

The fisherman was treated for high blood pressure, pain and swelling in his arm.

His condition stabilised after first aid was administered, but doctors advised that he be taken ashore immediately for specialised treatment.

The timely actions of Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2 and Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command once again underline their professionalism, humanitarian spirit and commitment to safeguarding lives at sea.

These forces not only enforce maritime law and ensure order at sea, but also serve as a reliable companion to fishermen, helping them work safely while contributing to protecting Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty. — VNS