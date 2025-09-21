Đông Anh Youth Union holds first congress after merger

HÀ NỘI — The first congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, term 2025–2030, took place on Sunday with 189 official delegates, representing more than 5,000 members from 112 grassroots organisations.

Đông Anh Commune was formed after the merger of seven former communes, creating a larger administrative unit with a population of more than 116,000. Before the merger, each commune had its own Youth Union branch. Now, they have come together under one organisation, marking an important step for young people in the area.

The congress was attended by Nguyễn Tiến Hưng, deputy secretary in charge of the Hà Nội Youth Union cum chairman of the Vietnam Student Association of Hà Nội City, together with local Party and government leaders.

On behalf of Hà Nội Youth Union, Nguyễn Tiến Hưng praised the efforts of Đông Anh’s youth in the 2022–25 period and during the first two months of operating under the new model.

He called on Đông Anh’s youth to renew their activities, focus on digital transformation and education, promote the “five pioneering” movement, and join practical volunteer work to show their creativity and responsibility.

Nguyễn Thị Thảo, vice chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of the Commune cum secretary of Dong Anh Youth Union, emphasised that this first congress was a historic milestone, showing the growth of the local Youth Union after the merger.

She highlighted the slogan: Pioneering – Solidarity – Aspiration – Breakthrough – Development.

Delegates reviewed past achievements and set out goals for the 2025–30 term, focusing on digital transformation, new rural development, and building a modern urban community. The congress also contributed opinions to important documents for the upcoming national and Hà Nội Youth Union congresses.

The commune’s Deputy Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Cường urged Đông Anh Youth Union to strengthen its organisation, promote education, lead digital transformation with the “digital literacy for all” movement and take the lead in building a green, modern commune. He also called for concrete action plans to implement the Congress’s resolutions.

The Congress announced a 29-member executive committee for the 2025–30 term, with Nguyễn Thị Thảo appointed as Secretary. — VNS