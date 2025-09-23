Digital tools reshape public administration

HÀ NỘI — From standing in queues to clicking online, Việt Nam’s public services are undergoing a digital makeover that is changing how the Government interacts with its people.

Officials describe the transformation as an effort not just to modernise paperwork but to rethink how the government interacts with the people it serves.

In Khánh Hòa Province, officials have rolled out a broad set of tools to improve day-to-day administration. The E-Office platform, which monitors performance through KPIs and cross-checks documents automatically, has made routine tasks faster and less prone to error.

Administrative procedures are now QR-coded, allowing residents to file applications and check status online.

The province’s Public Administration Service Centre follows a 'one-stop, many-services' approach, with staff drawn from 16 provincial departments working on-site to handle issues ranging from land and civil status records to construction permits and tax filings.

To strengthen the system, the centre collaborates closely with provincial police and telecom providers to safeguard data while youth volunteers assist citizens in navigating online forms and services.

Initiatives such as 'No Paper Printing Day' and 'Paperless Work Week' have reinforced the shift, and today every provincial document except those classified as confidential is digitally signed and issued online.

In the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ City has taken a different path, introducing what it calls 'borderless' administration. Citizens can process paperwork at any public service centre, regardless of their place of residence or the office that issued their original documents.

The system is supported by 17 interconnected information platforms linking 120 government units, including 14 departments and 103 communes and wards.

Nearly 9,000 accounts have been created for officials, residents and businesses. Thousands of local-level procedures have already been synchronised with the National Public Service Portal.

"These changes prove that digital transformation is moving from visions to real action," said Director of the city’s Department of Science and Technology Ngô Anh Tín.

Nationwide, more service centres are setting up dedicated counters to help residents log into the National Public Service Portal – a central gateway where users can submit applications, monitor progress, make payments and evaluate services with a single login.

Other upgrades include automated queuing systems, touchscreen kiosks, internet-connected workstations and scanners for digitising documents.

Some provinces and cities are also experimenting with artificial intelligence, using chatbots and virtual assistants to answer basic questions and free up staff for more complex cases.

Authorities have also recognised the need to help citizens build digital skills. A nationwide 'Digital Literacy Campaign' offers online classes and step-by-step guides so that people in rural or remote areas can learn to use online services without depending on in-person staff.

Despite the progress, gaps remain. Infrastructure and technology capacity vary sharply between localities, especially at the commune and ward level. Outdated systems make it difficult to integrate data across agencies.

Provinces and cities are being urged to accelerate digitisation and strengthen connections with national databases. Building digital data repositories for individuals and organisations is also expected to reduce duplication and shorten waiting times.

Access to financial services is another priority. Authorities are working with banks to expand ATM networks so that every commune and ward has at least one withdrawal point.

Post offices, health stations and telecom-linked payment services such as ViettelPay and VNPTPay are also being tapped to fill gaps.

Observers note that the transformation is about more than faster queues or digitised forms. By making services easier to use and more transparent, the reforms are also strengthening public confidence in government.

As more provinces and cities follow the examples of Khánh Hòa and Cần Thơ, Việt Nam’s digital transition in public administration is gathering pace. The country is moving closer to a system where efficiency and citizen satisfaction, not paperwork, define success.— VNS