Việt Nam and the United Nations strengthen joint commitment to climate action

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is putting its health on the frontline of climate action as experts gather to map out stronger integration of public health into the national climate response.

At a workshop on Tuesday, leading figures from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and UN agencies, including WHO, UNDP and UNICEF, discussed how to embed health priorities in the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil in November 2025.

The event, titled Consultation Workshop on Climate Change and Health: Advancing Health Integration in Việt Nam’s NDC 3.0, brought together national and provincial government representatives, development partners and academics to identify priority actions for climate policy that protects lives and promotes wellbeing.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr Angela Pratt, WHO Representative in Việt Nam, emphasised that climate change is a growing threat to public health and that Việt Nam is taking decisive steps to address it.

“At the national level, Việt Nam is already demonstrating strong leadership and commitment, as well as playing an increasingly important role in regional and global efforts, including as a very active member of WHO’s ATACH," she said.

"Strong national climate goals and policies will deliver major health and economic benefits. Strengthening the integration of health into Việt Nam’s NDC 3.0 will help to ensure that climate action protects lives and promotes health and well-being. WHO is strongly committed to supporting the Government of Việt Nam in all of these efforts.”

“A healthy population is the foundation of a resilient economy, a productive workforce and a thriving society,” UNDP Resident Representative Ramla Khalidi said.

“Ambitious climate goals, with health at their core, can unlock new finance, strengthen resilience and deliver better outcomes for people and the planet. UNDP, together with UNICEF and WHO, is mobilising expertise to ensure that action for the planet also means action for people’s well-being — cleaner air, stronger health systems and greater capacity to withstand climate impacts.”

UNICEF Representative Silvia Danailov highlighted the agency’s commitment to a strategic vision that places children and vulnerable communities at the heart of climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

"In partnership with the Government of Việt Nam, UN sister agencies and other partners, we have actively engaged and provided technical support to advance the integration of children’s health into the country’s climate change efforts and the NDC 3.0," said Danailov.

"UNICEF will continue to support child- and youth-sensitive approaches so, together, we address the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, ensuring that children’s rights remain a priority in Việt Nam’s climate agenda.”

Integrating health into the national climate response is essential to protect lives, strengthen health system resilience and ensure that climate policies deliver maximum co-benefits. Positioning health at the centre of climate action will not only save lives but also accelerate climate action, safeguard development gains and demonstrate Việt Nam’s leadership in linking climate ambition with people’s wellbeing.

This aligns with Việt Nam’s COP26 commitment to build climate-resilient and sustainable health systems and its membership of the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH).

As a steering committee member for ATACH in the Western Pacific Region, Việt Nam is driving technical cooperation and knowledge exchange to advance low-carbon, climate-resilient health systems. Its ambition to reduce air pollution in major cities further supports broader goals for a cleaner environment and a healthier population.

Climate change is a health crisis. It is already contributing to more frequent and severe disease outbreaks, including dengue, extreme weather events and threats to access to clean water, particularly in vulnerable regions. Carbon emissions driving climate change also worsen air pollution.

The health system is on the frontlines. By 2050, climate change could cost Việt Nam US$1-3 billion in healthcare costs and up to $23 billion in productivity losses. Seventy per cent of the population lives in coastal or low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding, saltwater intrusion and extreme weather.

The consultation marks a key milestone in Việt Nam’s Paris Agreement commitments and its efforts to safeguard public health in the face of climate change.

The WHO, UNICEF and UNDP remain committed to supporting the country in ensuring that health is prioritised in national climate strategies and that no one is left behind. — VNS