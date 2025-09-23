Country on high-alert

As Typhoon Ragasa approaches Việt Nam, urgent efforts are being made to batten down the hatches with heavy rain and strong winds forecast. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the authorities to prepare for the worst scenarios.
URA-xLaw, an artificial intelligence-based legal Q&A platform for the State Bank of Vietnam, has won first prize at ATTACKER 2025 Fintech competition, beating 250 projects from more than 2,000 candidates nationwide.
With no specific treatment and only partial natural immunity, experts emphasised proactive prevention through hygiene and new immunization strategies for infants and older adults for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at a scientific symposia held in Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang last week.
The city has introduced support programmes and policies for ethnic residents such as providing housing land, building and repairing houses, supplying clean water, assisting them in changing jobs, and providing vocational skills and language training courses.