Country on high-alert

September 23, 2025 - 18:03
As Typhoon Ragasa approaches Việt Nam, urgent efforts are being made to batten down the hatches with heavy rain and strong winds forecast. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the authorities to prepare for the worst scenarios.

Society

Experts call for stronger RSV prevention for high-risk populations

With no specific treatment and only partial natural immunity, experts emphasised proactive prevention through hygiene and new immunization strategies for infants and older adults for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at a scientific symposia held in Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang last week.
Society

Digital tools reshape public administration

Local governments across Viet Nam are embracing online platforms, QR codes and AI assistants to modernise public administration, aiming to make services faster, more transparent and more accessible.
Society

Cần Thơ boosts policies to improve Khmer livelihoods

The city has introduced support programmes and policies for ethnic residents such as providing housing land, building and repairing houses, supplying clean water, assisting them in changing jobs, and providing vocational skills and language training courses.

