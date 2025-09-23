Armenia - Vietnam Edtech Summit promotes tech education for teenagers

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam has a solid political foundation to advance through science, technology and innovation, in which knowledge and human capital are the new resources, said a Government leader.

Delivering remarks at the “Armenia - Vietnam Edtech Summit” in Hà Nội on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà stated that the Politburo’s Resolution No 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training has set forth major goals for building and cultivating human sources, especially high-quality personnel, to meet the demands of Việt Nam becoming a developing country with modern industry and high average income.

"In this context, innovation centers must not only serve as research and development hubs for businesses, but also become open spaces for students and youth aged 12–18. These centers should allow young people to “learn through play and play through learning,” giving them access to knowledge and nurturing their creative passions without being constrained by age or traditional curricula," he said.

Armenia - Vietnam Edtech Summit was jointly organised by the Vietnam National Innovation Centre, the Embassy of Armenia in Hà Nội, TUMO Center for Creative Technologies’ Post (TUMO) and The Sentry.

It aims to strengthen cooperation between Việt Nam and Armenia in strategic areas such as education, technology, and innovation; to promote the development of high-quality human resources through the sharing of experiences and innovative initiatives; to build a sustainable joint ecosystem in education and technology between the two countries; and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices, thereby opening up opportunities for collaboration such as academic exchanges, joint training programmes, and cross-border technology projects.

According to Armenian Ambassador to Việt Nam Suren Baghdasaryan, TUMO is headquartered in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, and is a technology and AI education center for teenagers aged 12 to 18. The center has helped thousands of students around the world understand and nurture their passion for technology. The establishment of centers operating under the TUMO model in Việt Nam marks a new milestone, expanding cooperation not only between governments but also among educational institutions and businesses of both countries. These centers will become symbols of the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries.

Deputy PM Hà affirmed the long-standing, loyal, and close traditional relationship between Việt Nam and Armenia, which was founded by late President Hồ Chí Minh and built upon deep affection between two peoples with heroic histories of struggle, rich traditions of creativity, and aspirations for development.

“Having previously relied on natural resource exploitation for development, Armenia has now rapidly transitioned to a knowledge-based economy, driven by technology, innovation, green transformation, and digital transformation. This serves as a valuable experience for Việt Nam in its new phase of development,” he said.

Appreciating the cooperation proposals presented at the conference, the Deputy PM emphasised that Việt Nam must act swiftly to avoid delays and establish effective mechanisms for collaboration in technology education and innovation.

“Education will be the pioneer in innovation, laying the foundation for a digital government, digital economy, digital society, and eventually a digital world,” he said. He expressed hope that TUMO would open up new spaces for Vietnamese students and youth to connect research with real-world practice, equipping them with solid skills and knowledge for future careers.

Highlighting that the success of models like TUMO requires close coordination between the State, businesses, and universities, the Deputy PM called on international partners to support Việt Nam in shaping public-private cooperation policies, defining the role of the State, and establishing sustainable financial and legal frameworks. Additionally, innovation centres, universities, and enterprises should contribute to training human resources for high-tech industries from semiconductors and digital technology to defence and space exploration.

Earlier on the same day, during talks with Ambassador Baghdasaryan, Deputy PM Hà praised Armenia’s commitment to turning ideas into reality by coming directly to Việt Nam to discuss the TUMO model - a new method of knowledge delivery that focuses on specific target groups and creates meaningful impact.

According to the Deputy PM, the greatest challenge does not lie in infrastructure or funding (as resources can be mobilised from various sources, including the state budget and the private sector), but rather in the element of knowledge. The most important and valuable asset is the intellectual capital from those who designed the educational model.

Hà affirmed that Việt Nam has the potential to attract private sector interest in the field of education. Once the TUMO model proves its effectiveness, it should be rapidly scaled through flexible formats such as “TUMO boxes” or “TUMO containers” to bring knowledge to remote areas. VNS