Society

PM orders strong, coordinated response to super Typhoon Ragasa

September 23, 2025 - 20:50
PM Phạm Minh Chính directed ministers of Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Education and Training, and Health, and leaders of provinces and cities from Quảng Ngãi northwards, to rigorously implement emergency measures without negligence or delay.
All fishing vessels in Quảng Ninh Province have docked at safe shelters. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued Official Dispatch No 171/CD-TTg, dated Tuesday, calling for urgent and decisive measures by ministries, agencies, and localities to respond to Super Typhoon Ragasa, the ninth storm that hit the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) this year.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 4pm on Tuesday, its eye was located about 680km east of China’s Leizhou Peninsula with wind speeds reaching level 17 on Việt Nam's wind scale, and gusts exceeding that. The storm is forecast to weaken slightly but remain very strong before making landfall in northern Việt Nam on September 25 with wind speeds of levels 10–11, and gust reaching levels 12–13. Rainfall will concentrate across the northern region and Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An provinces, with totals of 150–250mm, and over 400mm possible in some areas, raising the risk of urban flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.

In the Official Dispatch, the PM directed ministers of Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Education and Training, and Health, and leaders of localities from Quảng Ngãi northwards, to rigorously implement emergency measures without negligence or delay.

Local authorities, particularly in coastal provinces from Quảng Ninh to Thanh Hóa, were asked to prioritise the protection of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and students; ensure the safety of fishing and transport vessels, offshore activities, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, industrial zones, dykes, dams and essential infrastructure; and review and prepare evacuation plans where necessary.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with providing the most accurate, timely forecasts, and scenario-based warnings, ensuring the safety of fishing fleets, and coordinating reservoir operations. Other ministries were told to safeguard transport systems, power and telecom networks, oil and gas facilities, and production sites. The ministries of Defence and Public Security were instructed to prepare their forces and equipment to support evacuations, search and rescue, and disaster relief operations.

The PM also requested the Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee to coordinate resources for affected localities, while national media agencies – Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam News Agency – were directed to enhance coverage of storm developments and government directives to guide public preparedness.

Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà is responsible for overseeing inter-agency coordination. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Office of the Civil Defence Steering Committee will send working teams to inspect and support local responses. VNA/VNS

Society

From seed to net zero

From seed to sustainability, Việt Nam’s scientists are driving a rice revolution. Their innovations power the one-million-hectare programme for sustainable rice. High-quality, low-emission varieties from the Mekong Delta are feeding the world while moving the nation closer to net zero.
Society

Localities race to brace for super Typhoon Ragasa

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hải Phòng City, Trần Văn Quân called for the city’s political system to operate at maximum vigilance, with the top priority being the protection of human life and property.
Society

Country on high-alert

As Typhoon Ragasa approaches Việt Nam, urgent efforts are being made to batten down the hatches with heavy rain and strong winds forecast. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the authorities to prepare for the worst scenarios.
Society

Experts call for stronger RSV prevention for high-risk populations

With no specific treatment and only partial natural immunity, experts emphasised proactive prevention through hygiene and new immunization strategies for infants and older adults for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at a scientific symposia held in Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang last week.

