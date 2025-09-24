Hải Phòng boosts traditional medicine services

HẢI PHÒNG — Many people in Hải Phòng City are seeking treatment at traditional medicine hospitals as these facilities continue to upgrade their services, invest in modern equipment, and improve the skills of their medical staff.

At the Hải Dương Traditional Medicine Hospital, about 200 patients come for check-ups every day.

One such patient is Trịnh Thị Bắc, from Lai Khê Commune in Hải Phòng City. She was admitted for cervical spondylosis and severe pain running from her shoulders down her left leg. Since being admitted, Bắc has followed a comprehensive treatment regimen including acupuncture, massage, acupressure, hydro-acupuncture, herbal foot baths, paraffin therapy and traditional medicine prescriptions.

“The doctors and nurses are very friendly and attentive. The wards are cool and clean. Since being here, I eat better, sleep better, and my condition has improved visibly,” she said after five days of treatment.

According to Dr Tô Quốc Trưởng, Deputy Head of the Department of Rehabilitation and Pediatrics, Bắc was prescribed 15 days of inpatient care. After the course, she will be re-examined before discharge.

“Many patients actually prefer inpatient treatment because, in addition to modern therapeutic equipment, they can receive freshly decocted herbal medicine every day,” he explained.

Winning patients’ trust

Hải Dương Traditional Medicine Hospital is among the few facilities that still maintain on-site decoction of traditional medicine, which doctors say significantly improves treatment effectiveness.

Recently, more patients from western Hải Phòng have chosen the hospital instead of traveling to Hà Nội. Nguyễn Minh Châu, a patient from Tứ Kỳ Commune, shared: “The hospital has been upgraded so much. The campus is green and clean. After therapy, we can walk outside to relax, which makes the treatment process more pleasant.”

Dr Nguyễn Thế Anh, Director of the Hải Dương Traditional Medicine Hospital, said the hospital has invested in upgrading equipment and facilities, including installing air-conditioning in all wards and placing benches along corridors and walkways. Patient feedback is collected regularly to improve service quality.

Statistics from the first eight months of 2025 show rising patient numbers across multiple departments: 1,124 inpatients at the General Internal Medicine Department, 1,013 in the Rehabilitation–Pediatrics Department, and 1,101 in the Acupuncture–Nourishment Department. The General Outpatient Clinic recorded 16,232 visits, including 1,091 outpatients, with recovery and improvement rates averaging 95–98 per cent.

Recognising that human resources are the key to quality, the hospital prioritises training and continuous professional development for its doctors and staff.

“Every year we send our medical staff to refresher courses to keep up with new knowledge and improve their skills,” he said.

At Hải Phòng Traditional Medicine Hospital, patients receive a combination of traditional therapies and modern diagnostic techniques for faster, more accurate results. Alongside treating common conditions such as sciatica, joint disease, cardiovascular problems, enlarged prostate, haemorrhoids, digestive disorders and stroke aftercare, the hospital is also researching treatments for more complex illnesses such as diabetes and cancer.

The hospital also works to strengthen grassroots healthcare capacity. Regular mid-level review meetings are held with local ward- and commune-level facilities, traditional medicine specialists from hospitals, and Hải Phòng University of Medicine and Pharmacy. These meetings are designed to share experiences, resolve difficulties, and develop solutions for improving healthcare quality and integrating traditional and modern medicine.

Dr Khổng Hữu Cương, Director of Hải Phòng Traditional Medicine Hospital, said the hospital continues to support and transfer techniques to lower-level units, helping expand the traditional medicine network across the city.

Developing traditional medicine together with tourism

As living standards rise, people are placing greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and traditional medicine has become increasingly popular. Hải Phòng has set a strategic goal to link the development of traditional medicine with tourism.

At a recent mid-year healthcare review meeting, Hải Phòng City’s People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyễn Minh Hùng stressed that the sector should contribute to building Hải Phòng into a model healthy city and a livable urban centre for the northern region.

He called for a comprehensive plan to integrate traditional medicine with heritage conservation, restore the historic Dược Sơn medicinal garden, and develop green healthcare and therapeutic tourism.

Plans include establishing a Tuệ Tĩnh medicinal materials institute, developing medicinal plant cultivation and processing areas in Chí Linh, Nam Sách, Kinh Môn, Thủy Nguyên, and Cát Bà, and building a combined general–traditional medicine hospital model.

“With its current strengths, Hải Phòng is well-positioned to create a full range of traditional medicine services connected to tourism,” said Dr Thế Anh.

“This could include wellness treatments, traditional medicine-based beauty services, herbal and medicinal plant tourism, cultural immersion programmes, and even academic exchanges for those interested in this field,” he said. — VNS